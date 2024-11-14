Prudential customers now have access to ten cancer clinics, including a one-stop integrated cancer centre at Icon Cancer Centre Singapore

[1] In Singapore, customers holding the PRUExtra Premier, PRUExtra Premier CoPay and PRUExtra Preferred CoPay plans are eligible under PRUPanel Connect (PPC) for cashless medical services at Icon through an enhanced electronic letter of guarantee or pre-authorisation.For terms and conditions, click here: PRUPanel Connect Terms & Conditions | Prudential Singapore

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2024 - Prudential plc ("Prudential") and Icon Cancer Centre Singapore ("Icon") today announced a partnership that will provide Prudential's health customers in Singapore and Indonesia access to outpatient cancer treatment, on a cashless basis[1], at Icon's clinics in Singapore.Treatments that are covered include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy and surgical oncology*. In addition to prescribed cancer drugs, Icon's clinics can provide Prudential customers with access to a team of leading oncologists and haematologists. Customers based in Singapore can also make use of Icon's diagnostic screening facility. Prudential's customers in Indonesia who wish to receive their treatment overseas can choose any preferred clinic from the Icon Cancer Centre network in Singapore without having to pay out of pocket.In Southeast Asia, more than 2.3 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year. In Singapore, cancer incidence rates have risen by almost 28 per cent over the last 50 years. For Indonesia, the same trend is observed with a 17 per cent increase of new diagnoses from 2020 to 2022"At Prudential, our focus is on providing affordable access to quality care for our customers. Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be life-changing and overwhelming, and questions about where to seek treatment and its cost only add to patients' anxiety. Integrating Icon into Prudential's preferred partnership network enables our customers to easily access a specialist cancer centre with proven expertise in treating many types of cancers without having to pay out of pocket," said"We have launched this partnership for the benefit of our customers in Singapore and Indonesia, two priority markets for our Health business, where we see growing demand for health insurance as well as an increasing volume of medical claims. We are looking to extend this access to other markets so more of our customers can benefit from high-quality cancer care," said"Icon is pleased to partner with Prudential to enhance access to high-quality cancer care, diagnosis, and treatment. Together, we are dedicated to making a lasting impact on cancer care and improving outcomes for patients. This partnership will help ease the burden for patients and their families, relieving some of the stress that comes with a cancer diagnosis and allowing them to focus on their treatment and wellbeing," saidNotes:*Diagnostics, drugs, and other services unrelated to outpatient chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment will require payment at Icon Cancer Centre. 2020 World Health Organisation Cancer Country Profile and 2022 World Health Organisation Indonesia Factsheet Hashtag: #Prudential #Icon

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.



Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.



About Icon

Icon Group



Icon Group is Australia's largest integrated provider of cancer care with a growing reach in New Zealand, Asia and the United Kingdom.



Icon is built on a strong but simple mission - to deliver the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. The group brings together all aspects of quality cancer care including medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, research, theranostics, pharmacy and compounding to deliver a truly integrated, end-to-end seamless service for cancer patients. With more than 3,500 team members, a network of more than 350 doctors, more than 45 cancer centres, six compounding facilities and operational support of 70 plus pharmacies, Icon is delivering world-leading care and helping address the global cancer burden.



Icon Cancer Centre – Singapore

Icon Cancer Centre is a leading private cancer care provider delivering a holistic approach to cancer care. Icon Cancer Centre is part of Icon Group, a global cancer care provider with more than 45 centres globally. Icon Cancer Centre has six specialist clinics in Singapore and a dedicated health screening clinic. With a prominent and experienced team of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, haematologists, paediatric haematologist-oncologists, palliative care specialists, general practitioners and visiting surgical oncologists, Icon provides end-to-end cancer care from screening and diagnosis, through to treatment and beyond.



Preferred clinics from Icon Cancer Centre:

1. Icon Cancer Centre - Mount Alvernia

2. Icon Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT Centre - Mount Alvernia Hospital

3. Icon Radiation Oncology - Mount Alvernia Hospital

4. Icon Surgical Oncology Centre - Mount Alvernia Hospital

5. Icon Cancer Centre - Farrer Park

6. Icon Cancer Centre - Gleneagles

7. Icon Cancer Centre - Mount Elizabeth

8. Icon Cancer Centre - Novena

9. Icon Cancer Centre - Orchard

10. Icon Haematology Centre - Mount Elizabeth

