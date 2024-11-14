SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2024 - HonKuwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Japan, made a significant debut at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), presenting two new products—a plaster and a gel—designed to invigorate blood circulation, alleviate pain, and promote muscle and joint health.Both products are formulated with extracts from mint and traditional Chinese herbal ingredients, crafted to be non-allergenic. They provide relief for 8 to 12 hours, effectively treating joint and muscle strains, offering a safe, natural, and effective solution for pain relief."This is our first appearance at the CIIE since entering the Chinese market," said Yang Yuanzhuo, General Manager of HonKuwa Pharmaceutical in China.CIIE provides an open, innovative, and collaborative platform that allows us to showcase our concepts, services, and products. We hope that through this expo, more people will come to understand the natural, safe, and effective characteristics of HonKuwa's products."Yang expressed optimism about the company's expansion in China, stating, "The Chinese market is our largest in Asia, and we are confident in its growth potential. Since our entry in 2018, we have seen consistent, positive feedback from customers. We will continue to develop new products, enhance quality, and meet customer needs through both online and offline channels. Above all, quality and safety will remain our top priority."HonKuwa Pharmaceutical aims to further strengthen its position in China by meeting the demand for natural and effective pain relief solutions. Through continuous innovation and dedication to quality, HonKuwa is committed to improving the well-being of patients in China and beyond.Founded in 2011, HonKuwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has focused on the import and export of health foods, medical products, and medical devices. In 2018, the company established a research and development team to create innovative and safe products. In 2022, the company launched its new brand, HonKuwa Pharmaceutical, which gained traction in Japan and expanded into the Chinese market in 2023, with multiple products entering Kumada Pharmacy in Osaka, Japan.Hashtag: #HonKuwa

