SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - As the global economy gradually recovers, China continues to be a crucial engine driving worldwide economic growth. In the new framework of dual circulation in the domestic and international markets, CHINAPLAS 2025 will be held at Shenzhen, a major city of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area which serves as a key intersection of dual circulation, from April 15-18, 2025. After years of nurturing and accumulation, the exhibition has developed a strong appeal among global buyers. The return of CHINAPLAS to Shenzhen allows for the strategic leverage of favorable timing, geographical advantages, and abundant human resources, effectively anchoring both local and overseas markets. With a dual approach, the show organizer will make every effort to expand the global buyer base, enhancing its appeal and advancing the global collaboration to the next level.The last edition of CHINAPLAS attracted 321,879 attendees from 171 countries and regions, including a record-breaking 73,204 overseas visitors, comprising 22.74% of the total number of visitors, showcasing its remarkable global appeal. What makes this mega event such a magnet for global buyers?Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager of Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. unveiled the secret: "Firstly, CHINAPLAS has been deeply rooted in the plastics and rubber industries for over 40 years, establishing a strong brand influence both domestically and internationally. As the show's scale expands, it generates significant traffic and amplifies its platform effect. Secondly, the exhibition is highly technology-driven, aiming to foster industry development with innovation. Our high-quality exhibitors stay ahead of industry trends, showcasing cutting-edge plastics and rubber technologies, which act like a huge magnet for buyers from around the world. Furthermore, CHINAPLAS has continuously expanded its international reach. We have established long-term cooperation with local and overseas trade associations, building an extensive network of buyer resources and greatly exploring user needs. In terms of buyer promotion, we leave no stone unturned, constantly launching new strategies and initiatives to draw more global attention."CHINAPLAS 2025 will join hands with over 4,000 international exhibitors, unveiling the "New Productive Forces" of the plastics and rubber industries. As of now, over 1,300 of registered exhibitors are recognized as "Professionalization, Refinement, Specialization and Innovation (PRSI)" enterprises, account for one-third of all exhibitors. This will not only showcase China's robust capabilities in plastics and rubber technology but also enhance the exhibition's appeal to global buyers.The global buyer appeal is not only driven by cutting-edge technology, but also by strong connections between exhibitions and buyers, along with effective global collaboration strategies. By fostering expansive global and multi-channel collaborations, CHINAPLAS has been integrating platform resources and channels to further attract professional buyers on a global scale. Its buyer outreach extended to Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Pakistan, the United States, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Taiwan region, actively engaging in industrial networking events. CHINAPLAS has forged partnerships with local industry associations to recruit delegations and invite key enterprises, facilitating sourcing opportunities and technological exchanges at the exhibition. As of now, around 40 industry associations from 14 countries and regions have expressed their interest in organizing delegations to CHINAPLAS 2025. Targeting high-growth and high-potential markets like Southeast Asia, Türkiye, and Mexico, the exhibition made a full-force effort with intensive online and offline promotion. Moreover, through the exhibition's O2O strategic partner, CPS+ eMarketplace, CHINAPLAS team continuously stays in tune with buyer needs worldwide, engaging year-round to attract buyer resources and converting online interest into physical visitors of the exhibition.Recently, the show organizer has officially announced the launch of "Spotlight on Malaysia: Buyer Program" for CHINAPLAS 2025 with Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) as the strategic partner, marking a significant milestone in a strategic move towards a global collaboration. This collaboration aims to leverage the reputations of both parties for strengthening international business connections, and for adhering to CHINAPLAS' mission in enhancing technological exchange and global trade cooperation. MPMA will extend its efforts beyond plastics converters by collaborating with other trade units and industry associations in Malaysia to promote CHINAPLAS 2025. The two parties planned to co-organize a New Tech Seminar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January 2025. The seminar will unveil new solutions to be showcased at CHINAPLAS 2025, building anticipation for the exhibition and fostering active engagement with the participants.CHINAPLAS 2025 will stage at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), PR China on April 15-18, 2025, opening a new chapter with an expected exhibition area of 380,000 sqm and attracting more than 4,000 international exhibitors.Click HERE to pre-register for CHINAPLAS 2025.For more information, please click HERE . 