Local Shopee Live sellers skyrocketed their sales by an impressive 6X this 11.11!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - The 11.11 Big Sale marked another record-breaking milestone for Malaysian entrepreneurs, withcompared to a typical day. The great results highlight how Shopee Live continues to play an integral role in the e-commerce platform’s ecosystem, blending entertainment with e-commerce to deliver exceptional results.Consumers also seized the opportunity to maximise their savings, claiming. These vouchers enabled users to access unbeatable deals, benefit from Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, and enjoy Lowest Price Guaranteed products, solidifying Shopee as the go-to platform for value-driven shopping.On 11.11 alone,on Shopee Live. Buyers tuned in to their favourite sellers’ and brands’ streams, includingto ask questions, seek product recommendations, and gain expert insights. This cements Shopee Live’s ability to build trust and deliver an immersively personalised shopping experience in real-time.The campaign’s success was further emphasised by the sale ofof the campaign’s peak day. This strong early performance reflects a growing trend among consumers to shop strategically, taking advantage of the exclusive promotions available at the start of the shopping festival in order to secure the best value."This year’s 11.11 Big Sale was a testament to the growth and innovation of our local brands and sellers. We witnessed. This underscores Shopee’s dedication to supporting local, helping them tap into the digital marketplace to expand their reach and achieve sustainable growth," saidThe most popular categories of the 11.11 Big Sale wereanddriven by demand forandMeanwhile, shoppers proactively searched for tech and fashion must-haves, includingand. The diversity of products offered highlights the platform’s ability to cater to a wide range of essentials, from everyday needs to lifestyle upgrades for all.While the Klang Valley continues to be a critical market, the 11.11 Big Sale saw significant growth from other regions. Top participating cities outside the Klang Valley includedand. This regional engagement underscores Shopee’s commitment to uplifting local communities and providing accessibility for all consumers nationwide."Shopee remains dedicated to uplifting local businesses and shaping the future of e-commerce in Malaysia. By leveraging data-driven insights and innovative technology, we aim to continuously enhance the shopping experience and create more opportunities for sellers, brands and consumers. Together, we’re building a robust digital economy that benefits all our users,”concludes.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeMalaysia #Shopee1111BigSale #ShopeeLive #ShopeeMY

