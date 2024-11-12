Vietnam Pavilion: A Gateway to International Business Opportunities for European Enterprises

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 – The European - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which was officially signed in 2019, has marked a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between the two regions. To facilitate international businesses, particularly European enterprises in accessing products information, finding business partners and expanding into the Vietnamese market, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is proud to introduce the Vietnam Pavilion on Alibaba.com e-commerce platform.For more information and to explore the Vietnam Pavilion, please visit: https://sale.alibaba.com/p/vietnampavilion-vnfeaturedbusiness/index.html The Vietnam Pavilion is not only a showcase for high-quality, reputable products bearing the "Made in Vietnam" label but also a gateway for international businesses to explore cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese enterprises. With a diverse product range encompassing agricultural products, food, handicrafts, furniture, pharmaceuticals and more, the Vietnam Pavilion is an attractive destination for European businesses seeking opportunities to expand their operations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia region.: Thanks to the EVFTA, tariffs on 90 per cent of goods exported from Vietnam to Europe have been reduced or eliminated. This significant reduction in trade barriers makes Vietnamese products much more affordable, giving European businesses a price advantage compared to sourcing from other regions. Products from Vietnam, ranging from textiles to agricultural goods, now come at highly competitive prices.: Businesses exhibiting at the Vietnam Pavilion are carefully selected by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and Alibaba.com e-commerce platform. This ensures that only companies meeting strict standards are included. Products offered have transparent origins and come with internationally accredited certifications. Therefore, buyers can be confident in the origin of the goods.: By connecting with Vietnamese companies through the Vietnam Pavilion, European businesses open doors to broader opportunities in Southeast Asia - a dynamic economic development region. Vietnam is strategically located within the ASEAN region, and many suppliers have strong regional networks. This enables European businesses tapping into a growing, interconnected market with competitive pricing and diverse product offerings. Enterprises from Europe therefore can enhance their supply chain flexibility and market reach.It can be said that the Vietnam Pavilion on Alibaba.com e-commerce platform serves as a gateway for European businesses to access high-quality Vietnamese products at competitive prices and opens up a new trade channel in Southeast Asia.With support from the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and Alibaba.com e-commerce platform, the Vietnam Pavilion will serve as an ideal platform for European businesses to grow their operations, strengthen their gobal supply chains and expand into international markets.We look forward to collaborating with European businesses through the Vietnam Pavilion project on the Alibaba.com e-commerce platform.Address: 20 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, VietnamWebsite: https://vietrade.gov.vn/

