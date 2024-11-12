Kwoon Chung Bus has partnered with YAS, an InsurTech pioneer, to launch Hong Kong's first embedded travel insurance specifically designed for cross-border bus trips. (From right) Mr. William Lee, Co-founder of YAS, Mr. Adrian Leung, Director of ZAKC Limited, Mr. Andy Ann, Co-founder of YAS, and Mr. Timothy Wong, COO of Kwoon Chung Group

Adults (18-79): Up to HK$5,000

Children (Under 18) and Seniors (80+): Up to HK$2,500

Therapy, Acupuncture & Dental (Medically Necessary): HK$200/day

Deductible: HK$500 per incident

Documents & Baggage (e.g., phones, laptops, tablets, cameras): Up to HK$10,000

Limit per Item: HK$1,000

Deductible: HK$500 per incident

Adults (18-79): Up to HK$200,000

Children (Under 18) and Seniors (80+): Up to HK$100,000

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Kwoon Chung Bus has partnered with YAS, an InsurTech pioneer, to launch Hong Kong's first embedded travel insurance specifically designed for cross-border bus trips. This partnership introduces a seamless, embedded travel insurance for the millions of passengers who cross the Hong Kong-Mainland China border each year. With this new integration, YAS and Kwoon Chung are transforming cross-border travel with enhanced safety and peace of mind.In collaboration with renowned retailers and ecosystem partners, YAS goes beyond insurance to offer travellers an enhanced overall travel experience with a range of shopping discounts, fostering cross-border tourism and supporting Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area development.Kwoon Chung Bus customers who purchase memberships or points via the "Hong Kong-Mainland Express" WeChat Mini Program will receive complimentary embedded travel protection from YAS for their initial journey. YAS Co-Founder, Mr. William Lee, stated, "At YAS, our mission is to provide the fastest, simplest embedded insurance experience, empowering fellow citizens to start their journeys with peace of mind. This collaboration with Kwoon Chung marks just the beginning of a new era in cross-border travel, and we are dedicated to driving further innovation to crown Hong Kong as the global insurance pioneer, making insurance smarter, more accessible, and more convenient". YAS is proud to partner with Generali Hong Kong once again to deliver this industry-leading insurance program.To elevate the travel experience, YAS x Kwoon Chung is introducing the "Double Delight" benefits for members. In partnership with notable retailers, including Maxim's, Kee Wah Bakery, Catalo, Hang Lung Properties, and the hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program, members of the Kwoon Chung bus enjoy shopping discounts at over 50 outlets across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. Travellers can disembark at various locations to explore the vibrant city and enjoy an exciting shopping experience.This collaboration represents an innovative first in cross-border bus service, both Kwoon Chung Bus and YAS look forward to future partnerships to drive tourism development in the Greater Bay Area. Mr. Timothy Wong, COO of Kwoon Chung Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "YAS's embedded travel insurance not only offers travellers valuable protection but enhances their safety and convenience. We look forward to supporting Greater Bay Area tourism, creating a superior travel experience for all".Insurance Coverage Overview:Accidental Medical ExpensesPersonal BelongingsAccidental Death or Permanent DisabilityHashtag: #KwoonChungBus #YAS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About YAS

YAS is an award winning InsurTech company in Asia, leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology to deliver dynamic, on-demand insurance solutions. YAS (IA License Number FA2648) is a registered insurance agency in Hong Kong, distributing general insurance products under the Insurance Companies Ordinance (Chapter 41 of the Laws of Hong Kong). For more information, visit https://yas.io.



About Kwoon Chung Bus

Founded in 1948 by the late Mr. Kwoon Chung Wong, Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has grown to become the largest non-franchised bus and luxury coach operator in Hong Kong. The group was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1996 and currently operates approximately 1,285 non-franchised public buses and 428 luxury coaches as of March 31, 2024.



About Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, speciality insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



About ZAKC Limited

ZAKC Limited is a joint venture company established by Kwun Chung Bus and Zhong An, committed to providing customers with an online service platform for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cross-border transportation, established in 2019 and located in Hong Kong S.A.R..



Double Delight Membership Offer



From November 8 to December 8, Hong Kong-Mainland Express members can purchase the Double Delight offer for a special promotion half-price at $19, receiving first-trip travel insurance and retail discounts.



Insurance coverage is underwritten by Generali Hong Kong and arranged by YAS Digital Limited ("YAS") (IA License Number FA2648). Kwoon Chung Bus is not an intermediary or insurance agent of Generali or any other licensed insurance company.

