Amazon Singapore Kicks Off 12 Days of Christmas Shopping with Black Friday Deals

Holiday shopping starts early as Amazon.sg offers tens of thousands of holiday deals from 21 November to 2 December, with exciting discounts on top brands such as Hasbro, Ergobaby, Bose, Tineco, Philips and more

Shoppers can embrace the spirit of gifting by supporting local non-profit organisations (NPOs) through the Amazon x Shop for Good initiative by donating items from their curated wish lists

Unwrap Savings: Sneak Peek at Black Friday Deals

Up to 50% Off Hasbro Toys & Collectibles - Transformers, Nerf and Star Wars

Up to 50% off Dettol All in One Laundry Pods, Finish 100 Tabs and Finish All in One Ultimate Plus

Up to 40% off Neutrogena, Ergobaby baby carriers and vacuum cleaners from Tineco, Dibea and Ecovacs

Up to 40% off Bose products, and additional 7% off with min spend of S$250

Up to 35% Off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Disney

Up to 30% off Philips appliances, Pigeon baby products

Up to 30% off UGREEN products and SoundPEATS earbuds and headphones

Up to 30% off on International Store products



Make the Most of Holiday Shopping



Additional offers: New Prime customers on Fresh can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh, from now till 31st Dec 2024. Additionally, all Amazon customers who are DBS cardholders can enjoy $6 off $130 from 21st Nov - 2nd Dec 2024.

Enjoy greater value this holiday with a Prime membership – Free & Fast Delivery*, Easy Returns, Exciting Deals, and High-quality Entertainment

Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg *

Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg * Free & Fast Delivery*: Enjoy free and fast delivery on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, as well as International Store, making holiday shopping more convenient than ever. On Amazon Fresh, Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

Enjoy free and fast delivery on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, as well as International Store, making holiday shopping more convenient than ever. On Amazon Fresh, Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. High-quality Entertainment: As families gather for the holidays, Prime members can enjoy access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming—all included in one affordable subscription. These entertainment options add warmth to cosy holiday gatherings, creating opportunities for shared moments with loved ones.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon Singapore today announced an extended holiday shopping experience from 21 November to 2 December. Shoppers can look forward to 12 days of great savings on selected products from popular brands such as Hasbro, Ergobaby, Bose, Tineco, Philips and moremaking it easier to secure exciting deals just in time for the festive gift-giving season. With discounts on must-have items across a wide range of categories, including groceries, home & kitchen, toys, babies and electronics, customers can easily find what they need for their holiday shopping at amazon.sg/blackfriday As the festive season approaches, Amazon remains committed to the spirit of generosity and community impact through its annual support for underprivileged children in Singapore. As part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative , Amazon brings joy and warmth to those in need by collaborating with local NPOs. While shopping on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, shoppers can champion causes they care about by exploring wishlists featuring essential items curated by 16 local NPOs."In celebration of the holiday season, Amazon Singapore is extending its Black Friday Sale to an exciting 12 days for the first time. With great savings and discounts from a wide range of top local and international brands, as well as small businesses, there's something for everyone," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "As we share in the joy of gifting, our Shop for Good Wishlist campaign also makes it easier for shoppers to give back to local communities while finding the perfect gifts for their loved ones."Shoppers can look forward to great savings and deals on a wide selection of quality products from leading local and international brands, as well as small businesses, perfect for holiday gifting. Below are some of the exciting deals available, running from 21 November to 2 December, while stocks last. *Amazon Singapore makes it simpler for you to save, shop, and surprise your loved ones:Customers are seeking more opportunities to save this season than ever. To help customers get through their gifting list, Amazon.sg 's gift guides have a wide selection of products, regardless of your budget at amazon.sg/christmas-store Enjoy a wider selection of local and international products including 0% alcoholic beverages from Peroni, coffee capsules and ready-to-drink options from Starbucks, as well as festive treats such a holiday-themed chocolates from Kinder, Lindt and Cadbury, as well as cookies and biscuits from Fox's and Coppenhagen. To ease the stress of holiday gatherings, shoppers can also access shopping features from Amazon Fresh, including scheduling baskets up to six days in advance, recurring weekly delivery slots and scheduling items to be automatically added to cart, as well as the opportunity to change quantities and delivery slots after the order completions before the order is processed.Get ready for a stress-free holiday shopping with Amazon.sg 's extended change of mind returns policy . For items purchased between 1 November and 31 December 2024, customers can return items until 31 January 2025.Need to return an item from the Amazon International Store? Benefit from hassle-free returns with options for pick-up from your address or drop-off at designated centers. Amazon.sg customers who are not Prime members can now combine items shipped by Amazon locally (including Fulfilled by Amazon) with those from our International Store to reach a S$60 minimum spend needed to qualify for free shipping.NSmen and NSFs users can now use their LifeSG credits on Amazon.sg . From now till 2 Dec, get 1% off when using LifeSG credits via PayNow. Visit amazon.sg/lifesgpaynow for more information.New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Amazon Prime . For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year, Prime members can take advantage of a range of benefits this holiday season:Hashtag: #BlackFridaySale #AmazonSG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.sg

Facebook: @Amazon.sg



