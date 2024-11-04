Chinese media and influencers engaged in in-depth discussions with De Beers executives, experiencing the brilliant world of natural diamonds.

From left to right - De Beers Group representatives, Chow Tai Fook Group representatives and influencers; Natural diamond workshop on 6th floor of De Beers Group's headquarters office in London; De Beers Group representatives and media.

Classroom of natural diamond workshop

From left to right - Sally Morrison, Natural Diamond Market Lead at De Beers Group, introducing the vision and mission of natural diamond category marketing; Jodine Bolden, Director of Education of De Beers Institute of Diamonds, introducing diamond education; Loletta Lai, PR Director Natural Diamonds APAC at De Beers Group, presenting natural diamond marketing in China market.

From left to right - The art installation created by Temsuyanger Longkumer; Artists Annette Fernando (far left) and Temsuyanger Longkumer; The art installation created by Annette Fernando

From left to right - Experts from De Beers Institute of Diamonds instructing media to use appraisal techniques; Sandrine Conseiller (far left), CEO of De Beers brands and Jodine Bolden, Director of Education of De Beers Institute of Diamonds (far right) presenting natural diamond workshop certificate to media; Influencers admiring rough coloured natural diamonds.

Media visiting De Beers Jewellers flagship store on Bond Street

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 - De Beers Group recently invited media representatives from Mainland China and Hong Kong, key retail partner executive from Chow Tai Fook Group, and influencers based in London to visit the Group's headquarters office at 17 Charterhouse Street. The immersive experience delved into the intricate world of natural diamond, its culture and timeless beauty in the city of London, hub of where tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously. In order to better convey the charm and allure of natural diamonds to participants, senior executives from key departments and teams of De Beers Group were present at the event to deliver speeches, while tutors from the De Beers Institute of Diamonds guided attendees in practical exercises. Additionally, two London based artists collaborated to convert the 6th floor of the Group's headquarters office into an exclusive workshop space. A two-day natural diamond workshop was hosted in this unique setting. Through this comprehensive experience, media representatives, retail partners, and influencers gained a deep cultural understanding of natural diamonds and are now poised to spread the endless charm and timeless beauty of natural diamonds with a broader audience.De Beers Group representatives attending the events included Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers brands; Sally Morrison, Natural Diamond Market Lead; Loletta Lai, PR Director Natural Diamonds APAC; Wesley Trucker, CEO of Tracr; Jodine Bolden, Director of Education of De Beers Institute of Diamonds; Spark Wu, Gemology Associate Director APAC; and Rebecca Collacott, Head of Sustainability Integration. Throughout the morning presentations, various speakers from the Group's core teams presented on a wide array of topics, including natural diamond knowledge, the "Building Forever" strategy, diamond traceability, grading and identification, and diamond education. These presentations effectively highlighted De Beers' pioneering position as a leader in the diamond industry and its ongoing commitment to promote the cultural significance of natural diamonds to the public.As key members of the natural diamond social campaign collaboration between De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook, Alan Chan, Chief Brand Officer of Chow Tai Fook Group, was joined by eight top-tier fashion, jewellery and lifestyle influencers from London and Paris to participate in the workshop.Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, attended the workshop and said: "China is a market that we have always valued and respected. We hope that through this natural diamond workshop, we can provide the media friends with a deeper understanding of natural diamonds and their industry and help us guide the public to establish a correct understanding of natural diamonds and enhance consumers' fondness for this category."Sally Morrison, Natural Diamond Market Lead at De Beers Group, emphasized: "The Chinese market has always been a core component of De Beers Group's global strategy. As the world's second-largest consumer market for natural diamonds, the enthusiasm of Chinese consumers for natural diamonds continues to grow, which motivates us to redouble our efforts to establish a deeper emotional connection with consumers through innovative ways."Loletta Lai, PR Director Natural Diamonds APAC at De Beers Group, said: "It is a pleasure to invite a group of media and influencers to the De Beers London headquarters for an in-depth experience of the culture of natural diamonds. In recent years, targeting consumers of different age groups in the Asia-Pacific region, De Beers Group has worked with media and social media influencers to promote consumer education about natural diamonds, producing a lot of in-depth and creative content."The art installations at the workshop were created by two London-based artists, Annette Fernando and Temsuyanger Longkumer, who drew inspiration from natural diamonds to showcase their multifaceted nature and unique aesthetics. Temsuyanger said, "Diamonds and blooming flowers embody symbolic and metaphorical qualities that have long influenced art, literature, and design. I created this sculpture as a tribute to the diverse expressions of beauty in nature." These installations skillfully combine diamond elements with space, symbolizing the purity and timelessness of diamonds, allowing participants to feel the brilliant power that transcends time and space. Annette Fernando said, "Celebrating these geological wonders and inspired by the Earth's beauty, my drawings explore each stage of a diamond's journey. I selected charcoal as the medium due to its connection to diamond formation—both coal and diamonds are composed of carbon, yet their paths led them to become dramatically different substances, highlighting nature's diverse transformative processes."The hands-on practical session in the afternoon fully engaged every participant. Experts from De Beers Institute of Diamonds taught the appraisal techniques for rough diamonds, covering professional knowledge from colour, cut, carat size to clarity. Participants not only learned the 4C criteria of diamonds but also had the opportunity to witness the true beauty of rough diamonds and experienced firsthand the exquisite brilliance reflected by polished diamonds in the light. They also learnt how lab grown diamonds can be detected within seconds through Diamondproof, the latest detention equipment launched by De Beers Group. This session was more than just about acquiring techniques and knowledge; it was a demonstration of respect and tribute to the industry standards of the diamond trade.Jodine Bolden, Director of Education of De Beers Institute of Diamonds, pointed out: "Diamonds are not only precious gems, but they also carry a rich cultural heritage and profound historical significance. We hope that through this workshop, we can showcase to participants the unique aspects of diamonds in the professional field—every detail from colour, clarity, to cut all highlights the uniqueness of diamonds as a natural wonder."Beyond the natural diamond workshop, to provide media representatives with a deeper and more comprehensive experience of diamond jewellery culture, De Beers organized a two-day exploration of diamond culture in the city of London. The media representatives visited the iconic jewellery district to immerse themselves in the city's rich jewellery history and unique culture. Their itinerary included a visit to De Beers Jewellers flagship store on Bond Street, where they visited and tried on exquisite high-end diamond jewellery pieces, appreciating the fusion of fine craftsmanship and contemporary design with natural diamonds. The evolution of diamond design and craftsmanship continues to breathe new life into each creation, reflecting mankind's enduring quest for beauty and eternity. The media representatives also visited the Tower of London to see the renowned Crown Jewels, a visit that further immersed the participants in the intersection of history and diamond culture.The journey into the world of natural diamonds culture in London was not just an in-depth exploration of diamond expertise but also a unique experience that encompassed history, culture, and the future. Through in-depth interactions with Chinese media and influencers, De Beers Group demonstrated its strong cultural influence and industry responsibility as a leader in the global natural diamond industry. At the workshop, participants experienced the exquisite craftsmanship of diamond appraisal firsthand, gained an in-depth understanding of innovative technologies in sustainable development and diamond traceability, and appreciated the multifaceted nature and symbolic meaning of diamonds through the works of artists. The jewellery culture tour in London, from the high-end jewellery stores on Bond Street to the Crown Jewels exhibition at the Tower of London, further enriched participants' understanding of the history and culture of diamonds. Diamonds are not only precious gifts from nature but also deeply involved in the development of society and civilization, witnessing countless significant moments. Through these activities, De Beers Group not only led participants to trace the cultural origins of diamonds but also looked forward to their role and mission in contemporary and future societies. Moving forward, De Beers Group will continue to commit to ensuring the timeless value of natural diamonds worldwide through technological innovation, ethical procurement, and cultural promotion, thereby upholding its profound impact in human history.Hashtag: #DeBeers #NaturalDiamonds #LondonWorkshop

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ' Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

