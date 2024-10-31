HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 31 October 2024 -("Activation Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 9919.HK), a leading marketing group for pan-fashion brands in Greater China, is pleased to announce that Joint-Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lau Kam Yiu and Joint-Chairman and CFO, Mr. Ng Bo Sing were honored with an invitation to attend the prestigious Forbes Asia "2024 The Region's Top 200 Small and Midsize Companies" Awards Ceremony, held on 23 October. The inclusion in Forbes' esteemed "2024 The Region's Top 200 Small and Midsize Companies" (Forbes Asia 200 Best Under a Billion) list is a testament of Activation Group's robust business growth and solid profitability, showcasing the Group's commitment to delivering consistent value in the global market.Forbes Asia "2024 The Region's Top 200 Small and Midsize Companies" list recognizes top-performing listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenues between USD10 million and USD1 billion. From 2019 to 2023, Activation Group achieved impressive revenue growth by 46.2%, basic earnings per share by 196.6%, and expanded net assets to approximately RMB 360 million, showcasing the Group's consistent growth and solid financial position. Additionally, the Group's ESG governance framework has advanced our commitments to environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibilities, further reinforcing the Group's market position and resilience. This accolade not only acknowledges Activation Group's market leadership and financial performance but also highlights the global community's recognition of our corporate governance and growth potential., said, "It is an honor to attend Forbes' awards ceremony and connect with distinguished leaders across different industries. Receiving this award from Forbes, an international renowned financial media, not only represents the market recognition of Activation Group's innovation and steady growth, but also to our distinctive competitiveness. With increasing demand for one-stop marketing solutions from global luxury brands and the overseas expansion demand of domestic brands, we remain committed to cater market needs with excellent services and to strengthen our ESG commitments, creating greater value for our clients, shareholders, and society."Forbes's Annual Best Under A Billion list of 200 small and midsized publicly traded companies https://www.forbes.com/lists/asia200/ Hashtag: #ActivationGroup

About Activation Group Holdings Limited

Activation Group Holdings Limited (9919.HK) is a leading marketing Group for pan-fashion brands in Greater China, focusing on providing i) experiential marketing services, ii) digital and communication services, and iii) IP development in Greater China region. The Group served more than 550 world-renowned branded clients, including (i) renowned premium fashion brand, (ii) renowned premium automobile brand and (iii) local Chinese brand. Headquartered in Shanghai, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 January 2020. According to the information from China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, the Group is ranked number one among experiential marketing service providers for premium brands in Greater China in 2023 with a market share of 12.7%.

