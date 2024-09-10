NEW YORK, THE USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - Coofandy (the “Brand”), a rising fashion brand, made its New York Fashion Week (NYFW) debut on September 8th, 2024, unveiling its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 Collection at Cipriani, 25 Broadway, New York, NY 10004.



Sean O'Pry opened the runway show for Coofandy



Embracing the “Minimalism: Simplicity in Style” theme, the Coofandy 2025 spring-summer collection celebrates the power of understated stylishness and elegance. Each piece featuring refined cuts and timeless silhouettes reflects the Brand’s philosophy of enduring style, where less is more. Amidst a world of excess, Coofandy’s collection speaks to the quiet strength of classic style – effortless, enduring, and forever relevant.



The runway was graced by supermodels luminaries. Sean O’Pry, commanded attention as the opening act, while Rafael Miller brought the journey to a captivating close. Coofandy’s models carried the Brand’s core minimalist sensibilities with a hint of ingeniously endowed poise. The elite and understated aesthetic is adorned within the Brand’s suiting silhouettes, where the effortless elegance of minimalist design principles converges with the distinguished refinement of traditional craftsmanship. Their looks evoke the narrative backdrop of the sophisticated Milanese businessmen who plan to vacation along the resplendent shores of Lake Como. Their suitcases, artfully fusing professional bearing and leisurely charm, contributed to the effortless elegance and relaxed sense, shining the timeless allure of American old-money style and the modern Italian flair.



Rafael Miller closed the runway show for Coofandy



Coofandy's NYFW showcase spotlighted two distinct collections. The Brand's treasury of time-honored classics and bestsellers is proudly showcased. Its meticulously curated in-house design collection stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the virtues of simplicity and the appeal of enduring aesthetics. A bespoke runway collection, "Floral Moments," was co-created with renowned Italian designer Isabella Cortese, co-founder of Nube Studio. Positioning the "flowers" as the core element, the designer blended minimalism with natural flower beauty at three singular moments: the early morning mist, the golden sunset, and the serene midnight. The designers have crafted not just a visual aesthetic but a philosophy of life - a journey of discovering both nature and the inner self.

Coofandy’s debut at NYFW marks a significant milestone in the Brand’s journey towards global recognition. By showcasing on this esteemed fashion stage, Coofandy aspires to communicate its core tenets of efficiency and enthusiasm, translating them into aesthetic creations of everlasting style and connecting with audiences worldwide.









About Coofandy

COOFANDY STYLE MADE SIMPLE



Established in 2015, Coofandy provides superior quality menswear for various occasions, offering male users a convenient way to select outfits for different scenarios. Our collection includes wardrobe essentials for various occasions, from business suits to casual T-shirts and underwear, as well as party tuxedos, beach wear and active clothes. We aim to simplify the overwhelming shopping experience and create a space where customers could efficiently find what they need. Our brand philosophy is Simplify the stylish outfits and quality life.