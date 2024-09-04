[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Peter J.F. Nicholson to its board of directors effective September 1, 2024 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of ex-director Marc Branson effective on the same day.Mr. Nicholson is the Founder, President and controlling shareholder of Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc. (WCPD), a recognized leader in Canadian tax-assisted investments, with a specialized focus on philanthropic tax planning and tax reduction in the mining industry.Through his work with many donors, foundations, institutions, and boards, he has helped generate over $350 million for client donations. Nicholson is also a generous philanthropist in his own right and a tireless supporter of community initiatives.Over the years, Peter has served as a dedicated champion and board member for many foundations across Canada, such as Winnipeg's Canadian Museum of Human Rights, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation and founder of the Exuma Foundation of Canada. He is also a member of the Canadian Association of Gift Planners (CAGP), Association of Fundraising Professionals of Canada (AFP), the Clinton Global Initiative, and a ten-year veteran of the investment club Tiger 21."It is my pleasure to welcome Peter to our team," says Company Chairman, Laurence W. Zeifman. "His mining and fundraising experience will serve the Company well as we progress further in the development of our projects.""I am excited to join the First Phosphate team as we advance our vision of creating the lithium iron phosphate battery valley of North American in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, Canada," added Mr. Nicholson. "Critical minerals and downstream processing at home represent mining practices of the future that First Phosphate is pioneering and represent the type of mining innovation that I wish to take forward."The Company has also granted 150,000 RSUs of the Company ("RSUs") to Mr. Nicholson. The RSUs vest in 2 tranches (50% on November 30, 2024, and 50% on February 28, 2025).First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

