ICU-grade Wireless Breathable Cardiac Electronic Skin

Prof. ZHENG Zijian

Chair Professor of Soft Materials and Devices, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology of PolyU; Associate Director, Research Institute for Intelligent Wearable Systems, and University Research Facility in Materials Characterisation and Device Fabrication

Semi-Grand Prize



Gold Medal



Development of Intelligent Nighttime Brace with Smart Padding to Treat Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

Prof. Joanne YIP

Associate Dean (Industrial Partnership); Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles of PolyU



Prof. Raymond TONG

Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, The Chinese University of Hong Kong



Prof. Kenneth M.C. CHEUNG

Jessie Ho Professor in Spine Surgery, Chair Professor, The University of Hong Kong; Hospital Chief Executive, The University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital

Prize of the Korea Invention Promotion Association



Gold Medal



3D Printed Triply Periodic Minimal Surface Bone Scaffolds

Prof. ZHAO Xin

Professor, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology of PolyU; Founder, ReNew Biotechnology Limited (a PolyU academic-led startup)

Prize of the Croatian Union of Innovators



Silver Medal



Thick Glassy Carbon Manufacturing and Physical Property Adjustment through Heat Treatment

Mr YANG Yi

PhD Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering of PolyU; Founder, Discarbonery Technology Limited (a PolyU startup)

Gold Medal



Edge AI-empowered Smart Devices and Robotics for AIoT Applications

Prof. CAO Jiannong

Dean, PolyU Graduate School; Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science; Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing; Director, Research Institute for Artificial Intelligence of Things, and University Research Facility in Big Data Analytics

Gold Medal

