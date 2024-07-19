The BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair '24 marks its first physical event since 2018, offering attendees seamless access to admission representatives, scholarship insights, and real-life networking opportunities.

Featuring 15 exhibitors such as Changi Airport Group, Crimson Education, Defence Science and Technology Agency, and the National Council of Social Service, attendees can expect insightful seminars and panel discussions from industry leaders across thriving sectors.

Event Details

Annex 1





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 -, Singapore's leading scholarship and higher education portal, announces the return of its highly anticipated Scholarship & Higher Education Fair.Scheduled to be held on 27July at Summit 2, Suntec Singapore, this upcoming fair marks its first physical event since 2018. The fair aims to bring students and scholarship providers together in one venue, providing comprehensive access to scholarship and higher education opportunities.The BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair '24 introduces the overarching theme, 'Live Big', anchoring the event as a catalyst for ambitious aspirations and limitless possibilities towards academic and professional success."After more than five years of virtual events, we are thrilled to bring the BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair back to its physical format," says Vinay Dua, Managing Director of Kariera Group Singapore. "Our goal is to give students the best chance to succeed and inspire them to dream big when envisioning their future. We are proud to collaborate with exhibitors who share this vision, ensuring students are fully equipped to embrace and achieve their ambitious goals."From gaining insights into multi-faceted industries to exploring careers that drive purposeful change, attendees can look forward to insightful seminars by industry leaders from the aviation, engineering, and social services sectors. The event will also offer attendees exclusive access to admission representatives, guidance on navigating scholarship applications, and networking opportunities with higher education and scholarship providers.The Fair will feature the following 15 exhibitors. For more information on exhibitors, refer to Annex 1:"At Crimson Education, helping students achieve their university dreams is our mission. We're thrilled to partner with BrightSparks Fair, offering expert guidance on admissions to top US and UK universities for academic success and global careers."—Joanne Gao, Country Manager (Singapore)"We are looking forward to participating in the BrightSparks Fair to share about our scholarship and how interested applicants can make MAGIC with us!"—CAG Scholarship Team"We are excited to join the BrightSparks Fair and allow students to discover the different study paths available across our campuses, leading to incredible international career opportunities in the hospitality and service sectors."—Dr. Achim Schmitt,Dean of EHL Hospitality Business School"We are looking forward to interact with the attendees at the BrightSparks Fair and share about how they could be part of SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore to contribute to and drive the growth of Singapore's jobs and skills landscape."—SSG and WSG Scholarship Team"LTA is driven by the vision of a people-centred land transport network that connects communities and places. Be part of our team of like-minded professionals in creating the land transport network fit for the future."—Ms Selena Oh,Director (Leadership, Development & Planning), Land Transport AuthorityDate: 27July 2024 (Saturday)Time: 10am to 6pmVenue: Summit 2, Suntec SingaporeTo register, please visit:Changi Airport Group (CAG) is the manager of Singapore Changi Airport, a leading air hub in Asia and one of the world's most awarded airports.As airport manager, CAG performs the key functions of airport operations, air hub development, retail and commercial activities, infrastructure development and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport, and through its subsidiary, Changi Airports International, it takes Changi's presence beyond Singapore's shores through consultancy projects and investments in foreign airports.Employing about 1,800 staff across its diverse business functions, CAG was named the 'Most Attractive Employer' by Randstad in 2016.Crimson Education was founded in 2013 by three students, including CEO Jamie Beaton who had just been accepted to 25 of the world's best universities including Harvard, Stanford, Princeton and Cambridge. Our mission is to help students all over the world to reach their ultimate university admissions goals.The Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is a top-notch technology organisation that drives innovation and delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to make the Singapore Armed Forces a formidable fighting force.Harnessing and exploiting science and technology, our engineers and IT professionals leverage multidisciplinary expertise to equip our soldiers with advanced systems to defend Singapore. DSTA also contributes its technological expertise to support national-level developments.To achieve our mission, DSTA excels in systems engineering, digitalised platforms, cyber, software development and more.The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) is the umbrella body for over 500 member social service agencies in Singapore. Its mission is to provide leadership and direction in enhancing the capabilities of our members, advocating for social service needs and strengthening strategic partnerships, for an effective social service ecosystem.The Social Service Tribe is a group of like-minded individuals, comprising of over 20,000 social service professionals working in over 500 Social Service Agencies, who share a vision of empowering everyone to live with dignity. Together, we make lives count.For over 125 years, EHL has pioneered the methods of Swiss hospitality education and set the standards of excellence in this field. Today, we combine the Swiss values of academic rigor and industry practice with creativity and innovation for modern hospitality management degrees that prepare graduates to lead the future of the industry and the world.SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) drives and coordinates the implementation of the national SkillsFuture movement, promotes a culture and holistic system of lifelong learning through the pursuit of skills mastery, and strengthens the ecosystem of quality education and training in Singapore.Workforce Singapore (WSG) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Manpower that promotes the development, competitiveness, inclusiveness, and employability of all levels of the workforce. Its key mission is to enable Singaporeans to meet their career aspirations, take on quality jobs at different stages of life, and help enterprises be competitive and manpower lean. WSG's focus is on strengthening the Singaporean core and ensuring that Singaporeans are able to have better jobs and careers. WSG, in partnership with key stakeholders, also provides support to business owners and companies to enable them to transform and grow, while building a future-ready workforce.The Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT) is a technical agency in the Ministry of Defence that harnesses cutting-edge digital technologies to meet Singapore's security needs.CSIT is a member of the Defence Technology CommunityThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) spearheads land transport developments in Singapore. We plan, design, build and maintain Singapore's land transport infrastructure and systems. We aspire to strengthen Singapore's land transport connectivity and integrate a greener and more inclusive public transport system complemented by walk and cycle options. We harness technology to strengthen our rail and bus infrastructure and develop exciting options for future land transport.The land transport network has transformed significantly since the inception of LTA in 1995, with more than 160km of expressways spanning the island, an MRT network of more than 200 km, 120 km of cycling paths, and increasingly varied commuting options.Hashtag: #BrightSparks

About BrightSparks

BrightSparks ( www.brightsparks.com.sg) by Kariera Group Singapore, is Singapore's # 1 Scholarship and Higher Education portal. This portal offers Junior College (JC), Polytechnic, and Undergraduate students a wealth of information to meet their scholarship and higher education needs. Established in 2004, the portal has since evolved into a cutting-edge platform that links aspiring scholars to an array of scholarship opportunities, allowing them to research, compare and apply for scholarships. BrightSparks also organises scholarship events such as the BrightSparks Fair, which provides students with the opportunity to interact with scholarship providers directly and gain valuable insights through exclusive seminars. It also publishes the biannual BrightSparks magazine that features scholars from various scholarship providers and produces the annual BrightSparks Scholarship and Education Survey Report.

