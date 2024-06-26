Project

Principal Investigator(s)



Style in Motion



Tai-Chi, Sports and Olympics 2024



This Tai Chi-inspired sportswear collection blends the essence of the East with the electrifying spirit of the Games' four selected disciplines: breaking, skateboarding, surfing and climbing. Each piece is meticulously engineered to capture the spirit of these vibrant sports, analysing the fluidity and strength required to excel in each. It complements an athlete's form and improves their performance.

Dr Tsai-Chun HUANG, Assistant Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles



AI-assisted Personal Training Gear



AI-enhanced, wearable sensor-based training gear helps monitor posture, muscle activity and fatigue in real-time during workouts, providing immediate feedback to improve physical performance and minimise the risk of injury.

Prof. YIP Yiu-wan Joanne, Associate Dean and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles



Sport-specific Sports Bra Designs from Analysis of Human Dynamic Motion



Advertisement

Prof. Kit-Lun YICK, Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles



Sustainability in Innovation



Carbon Neutral Construction Materials



New technologies elevate construction projects to champion carbon neutrality, including CarbAggre, a carbon-negative and customisable material developed from construction and demolition waste, and a carbonation concrete coating technology that improves concrete durability.

Prof. C.S. POON, Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Michael Anson Professor in Civil Engineering; Chair Professor of Sustainable Construction Materials; Director, Research Centre for Resources Engineering towards Carbon Neutrality



Sustainable Design from Biochar-concrete



Newly developed biochar-concrete merges sustainability with aesthetics, revolutionising traditional concrete construction and combating carbon emissions, and so paving the way for a greener world.

Dr Brian LEE, Associate Professor, School of Design



"Building Clothing" Using Textile Waste



"Building Clothing", developed from textile waste, is a sustainable building envelope for thermal insulation and radiative cooling to revolutionise construction projects and help tackle the challenges of textile waste recycling.

Dr Dahua SHOU, Limin Endowed Young Scholar in Advanced Textiles Technologies and Assistant Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles



Metal-coated Textiles with Unique Visual Effects



These textiles fuse fashion and sustainability through sputtering coating technology. They are the very first to integrate material science, engineering and manufacturing for lustrous new textiles without any discharge or pollution.

Prof. Kinor JIANG, Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles



Food Waste-derived 3D Printing Material



Harnessing the power of 3D printing technology, novel sustainable composite materials have been developed for indoor furnishings by combining spent coffee grounds or tea leaves with polylactic acid.

Prof. WONG Ka-hing, Professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition; Director, Research Institute for Future Food



Anti-stain and Antiviral Vegan Leather



The world's first vegan leather boasts both anti-stain and antiviral properties. It leverages structural color technology to ensure whiteness at 90/100 without use of pigment, dye or bleaching agent, and uses silicone that avoid microplastic issues.

Prof. Chris K.Y. LO, Professor, Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies



Prof. KAN Chi-wai, Associate Dean (Strategic Planning and Development) and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles

