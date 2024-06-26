Advertisement

PUNE, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - BHS Corrugated India is proud to announce its recognition as one of the "Best Places to Work" for 2024. This prestigious award highlights the company's commitment to creating a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment for its employees.The recognition as a "Best Place to Work" is a testament to BHS Corrugated India's dedication to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and community. The company's commitment to employee development, work-life balance, and overall well-being has been instrumental in achieving this honor. Employees at BHS Corrugated India enjoy ongoing training, diverse benefits programs, and initiatives that support fitness, great culture and a healthy work-life balance."I am delighted to express my appreciation to "Best Place to Work" for their exceptional service in conducting our employee & HR survey. Working at BHS Corrugated India has been an enriching journey marked by growth, innovation, and a strong sense of community. Our dedication to creating an outstanding work environment has been significantly enhanced through our collaboration with "Best Place to Work."Employees are often valued solely for their productivity rather than their overall contributions. "Best Places to Work" focuses on making employees a priority. The program's philosophy emphasizes creating an environment where employees feel valued and respected. By fostering a culture of appreciation and respect, certified workplaces ensure that employees are motivated and engaged, leading to a more positive and productive work environment.For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

