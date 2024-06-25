Southco signs the manufacturing operation project in Gaoming

Southco New Facility at Foshan Gaoming Plainvim Intelligent Industrial Park

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, is adding a new facility in Foshan Gaoming Plainvim Intelligent Industrial Park to support its expanding operations. This comes in response to the increased market demand and the need to enhance regional production capabilities.Southco makes locally to serve customers locally. By establishing a new manufacturing footprint, Southco will be able to enhance its production capabilities, streamline supply chain operations, and meet the needs of customers. The new facility renovation is expected to be completed in 2025 with its first production run in the first quarter.Thomas Mehler, President, Southco Inc. said "Setting up in Gaoming to be the third manufacturing operations in China is attributed to its accessibility, infrastructure, talent as well as the growing opportunity. This strategic investment in Gaoming facility will provide opportunities for enhanced operation capabilities, production capacity, and improved logistics to drive us to achieve greater success."Jay Lu, Managing Director, Southco Asia Limited explains, "The expansion represents a major milestone in our journey towards long-term growth and market leadership."The new facility will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and optimized workflows to improve productivity and efficiency. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Southco aims to exceed the expectations of its diverse customer base.Hashtag: #SouthcoAsia

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



