The Only Chinese Payment Company in the Unicorn Community

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 -is pleased to announce its participation in the "" (Summer Davos) of the World Economic Forum, which will be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, China. The company will attend as a member of the Unicorn and Innovator communities and is the only Chinese payment company in attendance. After five years, Summer Davos returns to Dalian., is excited and looks forward to fostering more collaborations with China and worldwide innovative enterprises.The theme of this year's meeting is "Next Frontiers for Growth", with six key themes including A New Global Economy, China and the World, Entrepreneurship in the Age of AI, New Frontiers for Industries, Investing in People and Connecting Climate, Nature and Energy. The event will gather over 1,500 high-level leaders from business, government, civil society and international organisations, as well as prominent entrepreneurs, innovators, academics and media.The Dalian Davos Conference is an important international economic forum aimed at promoting global economic cooperation and innovative development. As a global leader in cross-border payment fintech,has been invited to attend this grand event and share its expertise and experience in the field of financial technology.will be actively involved in various thematic meetings and dinners at the conference, engaging with global political, business, and financial leaders. As one of the guest speakers, Bill will discuss key issues from fraud prevention to anti-money laundering strategies. The panel will also discuss the regulatory hurdles payment providers face in different markets, aiming to enhance collaboration between the private and public sectors to support SMEs in cross-border e-commerce., "We are honoured to be invited to the Dalian Summer Davos. It is an excellent opportunity for us to exchange ideas with global business leaders and government representatives and jointly explore strategies to promote global trade development. At the same time, we look forward to meeting with leaders from various banks, financial institutions, and technology companies, and we hope to reach more collaboration to accelerate our global development."Hashtag: #XTransfer #WEF #SummerDavos2024 #Dalian #CrossBorder #Payment #SMEs

