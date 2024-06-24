from left: Bernice Jenvdhanaken, Kanyarat Kuysuwan, Rungphech Chitanuwat

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 - Informa Markets Thailand is set to host "Medlab Asia and Asia Health 2024," the most extensive trade exhibition showcasing the latest products, technology, and innovations in medical laboratories and healthcare industries. This event aims to highlight significant advancements in the medical laboratories and healthcare industries. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs to forge business networks and seize opportunities amidst the challenges of the healthcare sector in Thailand and the broader Asian region. Additionally, the event will serve as a knowledge hub for healthcare professionals. With an expected attendance of over 10,000 trade visitors and confirmed 350 exhibitors from 28 countries, the event aims to achieve a trade value of no less than 1,640 million baht.stated, "As the Thailand Vision, which aims to transform Thailand into a world-class industrial hub. This ambitious goal requires the collective efforts of executives and entrepreneurs to elevate Thai industries to the global stage. Among the sectors with the highest potential to attract investors and tourists from within and outside the country is Thailand's medical and healthcare industries. Our nation is well-equipped with advanced technology, skilled healthcare professionals, and high service standards at competitive prices. This progress can be leveraged to further establish Thailand as a Medical hub of medical and healthcare.""However, to fully unlock the potential of the medical and health industry, entrepreneurs must continuously pursue development and stay abreast of modern academic knowledge and innovation. This is essential to enhance the competitiveness of the medical and healthcare sector in response to evolving trends and challenges within Thailand's healthcare system. Therefore, 'Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024' is a crucial platform for driving and elevating the healthcare industry to a higher level of value, encouraging entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals to advance their capabilities in the healthcare business without restrictions. Additionally, it supports the vision of positioning Thailand as an international health center," said Ms. Kuysuwan.stated, "In 2023, Medlab Asia and Asia Health achieved remarkable success, generating a trading value of USD 37.5 million, or approximately 1,312.5 million baht, in the medical laboratory and healthcare sectors. This represents a 5.93% increase from the previous year. According to a McKinsey research report, the ASEAN region is anticipated to see healthcare technology investments reach up to USD 100 billion by 2025, driven by factors such as an aging population, the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and increasing demand for healthcare access. Advancements in medical devices, diagnostic technologies, and digital health platforms have expanded healthcare services across all sectors. With ongoing government support and private investment, ASEAN's medical laboratory and healthcare market is poised for sustainable growth, positively impacting the health and well-being of millions of people.""This year, Medlab Asia and Asia Health 2024 will be co-located with "CPHI South East Asia 2024," covering the medical laboratory, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries to drive the healthcare market comprehensively. All three events are organized under the umbrella theme "International Healthcare Week," focusing on enhancing system development and comprehensive healthcare, with the primary goal of improving healthcare access and integrating innovative technology into the healthcare system for better population health and economic stability." added Ms. Chitanuwat.emphasized Poland's strong presence at the event. "Poland is a major European producer of medical devices and equipment, holding approximately 15% of the market share, with over 60% of its revenue from exports. Our main export destinations are United States, Germany, France, Denmark and United Kingdom. We are now looking to expand into Asian markets, seeking business opportunities at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024.""Polish Medical equipment and devices sector is known for its high quality, low failure rate, the low cost of operation, service and spare parts, high durability, compatibility with equipment made by other manufacturers, and an excellent quality-to-price ratio. Poland is particularly strong in telemedicine, modern diagnostics, mobile health, 3D print, robotics and AI. These cutting-edge technologies have the potential to benefit healthcare services in Thailand and the broader Asian Region. We have organized the Poland Pavilion every year at various medical trade fairs across the world. This year at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024, we are showcasing six leading Polish companies in our National Pavilion: Cormay Diagnostics, Higo Sense, Medical Inventi, Mercator Medical, MediSensonic, and Cyberbone. We invite you to visit us at the Poland Pavilion at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024 in Thailand" said Ms. Jenvdhanaken.This year's exhibition will feature various medical innovations, including advanced diagnostic tools, new disease testing kits, AI-integrated medical devices, and more. It covers medical laboratory equipment, diagnostic kits, consumables, medical services, and cutting-edge technologies for medical imaging, sterilization, emergency medicine, rehabilitation, and medical IT systems. A new zone dedicated to digital health and AI will also be introduced.Key important role of exhibition organizer is to deliver the benefit to the audience in community thus a key highlight is the series of academic conferences designed to enhance the careers and knowledge of healthcare professionals. The conferences will feature leading speakers on topics such as Laboratory Management, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Digital Health, Future Health, Hospital Management, Patient Safety, Total Radiology, and Sterilization & Decontamination. Attendees can earn CME, CMTE, CPD, and CNEU accredited credits. Additionally, business seminars will focus on Thailand Medical Reimbursement and Public Funds, and Doing Business in Asia, offering insights into medical device business opportunities in Thailand and Asia.Medlab Asia and Asia Health 2024" will occur from 10-12 July 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Halls 5-7. Interested participants can register at medlabasia.com/register Hashtag: #MedlabAsia #AsiaHealth

About Medlab Asia and Asia Health

As the ASEAN region's leading medical laboratory and healthcare exhibition and congress, Medlab Asia and Asia Health plays a crucial role in developing the value of laboratory and healthcare medicine in transforming tomorrow's diagnostics by providing a platform for industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.



