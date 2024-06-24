Siam Niramit’s Show and pool slide at OZO Phuket

Daily breakfast for two people 15% discount on food and beverages One-time Siam Niramit show with Gold seating Round trip transfers from the hotel to Siam Niramit for two people Minimum stay of 3 nights Daily show at 8.30pm, except Tuesdays

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 - OZO Phuket invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Thai culture with the newly launchedpackage. The experience combines the laid-back beachfront ambiance of OZO Phuket with the awe-inspiring spectacle of Siam Niramit's cultural show, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of Thailand. Starting fromthe package includes accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis, transfers to Siam Niramit and top seats to the show.Situated just a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach, renowned for its pristine white sands, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant beachfront atmosphere, OZO Phuket offers 255 guest rooms and suites designed for ultimate comfort and restful nights. The resort features two outdoor pools, including a dedicated children's pool, and an EAT restaurant serving delicious cuisine. Its prime location near Kata Beach and the lively night market provides easy access to nearby attractions, making it an ideal choice for couples, families or groups seeking a beachfront retreat with ample amenities.The OZO Phuket X Siam Niramit package offers guests a passport to poolside relaxation at OZO Phuket, coupled with the absorbing extravaganza of the Siam Niramit show. OZO Phuket is just 12 miles away and this special package conveniently includes return transfers for two.Prepare to be dazzled by mesmerising dancers, music and a plethora of captivating performances that will leave guests in awe. Siam Niramit's famous daily show features a cast of over 100 performers adorned in 500 intricately designed costumes. With over 100 captivating set pieces and elaborate backdrops, each scene transports audiences to vividly recreated moments in history. The production is enhanced by a myriad of special effects that delight and astonish spectators, such as the sudden appearance of a river onstage.Before the show, guests can indulge in pre-show festivities, including delectable street eats in a charmingly recreated Thai village. Within the 100 Year Thai Village, visitors can embark on a journey through time, travelling through the villages representing each of Siam's four regions. Here, guests can delve into the essence of Thai wisdom, particularly the reverence for nature. Each village's architecture is intricately designed to harmonise with its natural surroundings. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in cultural activities alongside the villagers. They can row a boat along the tranquil canal, don traditional Thai costumes, and try their hand at cloth weaving.Also within Siam Niramit is Naga Courtyard. Visitors are greeted with a myriad of captivating experiences inspired by Thailand's cultural heritage. Admire the majestic 30-meter long Naga, representing the revered Lord of the Underworld, amidst a stunning display of fountains and light shows.In addition to these visual spectacles, guests can also enjoy the vibrant performances of traditional Thai dance. Visitors won't want to miss the opportunity to join in the fun as the dancers extend invitations for all to participate and immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of Thailand at the Naga Courtyard.Siam Niramit Phuket, which first opened its doors in 2010, stands as a captivating showcase of Thailand's rich arts, culture, and history. Building upon the success of its predecessor in Bangkok, this iconic attraction offers an immersive journey into the heart of Thailand's heritage. The name "Siam" pays homage to the kingdom's historical roots, while "Niramit" means "created by magic" which is woven into every aspect of the production.Hashtag: #ONYX #OZO

About OZO

The OZO ethos prioritises delivering tranquil nights, refreshing mornings, and seamless experiences for guests on the move. Their practical yet stylish accommodations exceed expectations in the midscale market, while their modern lobby serves as a central hub where the dedicated teams excel in providing efficient and outstanding service. With a presence in Thailand and Malaysia, OZO continues to uphold its commitment to offering quality stays and memorable experiences for traveller. OZO's network of properties include Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Penang. Visit www.ozohotels.com





About ONYX

ONYX Hospitality Group operates several diverse yet complementary brands – Amari, Shama and OZO – each catering to the distinctive requirements of today's business and leisure travellers. ONYX has amassed over five decades of management experience and reaches beyond its Thai roots to offer innovative management solutions across the Asia-Pacific region, with particular focus on Southeast Asia. Recognising that quality growth is fundamental for successful hospitality management. Visit www.onyx-hospitality.com



