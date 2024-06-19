Generali Hong Kong launches educational LGBTQ+ video series to celebrate Pride Month.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - Generali Hong Kong unveils its educational LGBTQ+ video series in honor of Pride Month, with the inaugural video premiering. This transformative initiative underscores the company's commitment to nurturing diversity and inclusion, amplifying the voices and experiences of LGBTQ+ community and allies within the organization and broader society.Comprising three compelling episodes, each offers unique insights into LGBTQ+ experiences. The series kicks off with a segment on transgender identity, incorporating an interactive Jenga icebreaker game to dispel misconceptions. Another video delves into the challenges faced by same-sex couples in securing legal protection in Hong Kong, emphasizing the vital role of appropriate wealth allocation and security. The concluding episode features a dialogue with LGBTQ+ individuals and supporting organization, emphasizing the significance of LGBTQ+ community allies and their role in facilitating discussions on how corporations can improve workplace inclusivity., said, "At Generali, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) are core values that drive innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We integrate these values into all aspects of our operations, fostering a diverse leadership team, unbiased recruitment practices, and promoting awareness through training. This ensures that everyone at Generali Hong Kong feels valued and empowered. This LGBTQ+ video series exemplifies our dedication to fostering a culture of respect and understanding, reflecting our belief in the transformative power of diversity."In Hong Kong, Generali prioritizes diversity and inclusion to effectively serve its diverse clientele and partners. The company values talent and capability over gender, sexual orientation and gender recognition when hiring, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a forward-thinking workplace environment. Generali is dedicated to providing every staff member with the opportunity to express their true selves and showcase their authentic personalities. This commitment to inclusivity is exemplified through concrete policies that extend beyond symbolic gestures to offer tangible support for LGBTQ individuals. Initiatives include empowering employees to self-identify their gender on administrative forms and offering benefits such as parental leave, medical coverage, and marriage leave to both heterosexual and same-sex partnerships.In a proactive move to engage with the community, Generali Hong Kong has launched this educational video series to increase the knowledge and improve the understanding of the public about the LGBTQ+ community and address the unique financial protection needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, with an aim to set an example for fostering a culture of respect and understanding., said, "Generali Hong Kong strives to be the Lifetime Partner of our customers and community, and this video series showcases our ongoing efforts to foster equality and acceptance. We invite individuals from all backgrounds to engage with the series and participate in the dialogue on diversity and inclusion."The LGBTQ+ video series will be accessible on Generali Hong Kong's YouTube platform, inviting viewers to join in the conversation and embrace the spirit of diversity and inclusivity.Hashtag: #PrideMonth #DEI #Generali

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



Generali Group



Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.





