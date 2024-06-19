Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 -Azel & Jane Hair Salon is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marked by the grand opening of its third outlet in Punggol, set to open in late 2024.Since its humble beginnings in 1999, Azel & Jane Hair Salon has grown from offering basic hairstyling services to providing advanced therapies, such as hair growth treatments and the latest trends in chemical treatments. This growth reflects the salon's dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and consistently meeting the evolving needs of its customers.With the new outlet set to open in Punggol, customers will enjoy greater access to high-quality hair services with reduced wait times, facilitated by the salon's efficient online booking system and CRM implementation. The salon will also offer special rates for elderly customers and students, ensuring quality hair services are accessible to all ages.The expansion of Azel & Jane Salon includes several exciting additions: the introduction of premium scalp and hair care products, as well as advanced scalp and hair treatment services utilising the latest AI technology. This ensures that each customer’s unique scalp and hair concerns are addressed with precision, delivering a more satisfying salon experience. These innovations reflect the salon’s dedication to convenience, quality, and personalised care.To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Azel & Jane Salon will host a series of special events and promotions. These will include exclusive discounts on popular services as a way of thanking regular customers for their support over the years and to welcome new customers to enjoy the salon’s services. Additionally, the salon will enhance its efforts in charity work, reinforcing its commitment to local engagement and community support.“Azel & Jane Salon has always been about more than just hair; it's about building relationships and fostering a community. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary and the opening of our third outlet in Punggol, I'm incredibly thankful and proud of how far we've come. We look forward to continuing this journey, serving our customers with quality products and services, and making a positive impact in our community." says Azel, co-founder of Azel & Jane Salon.Another exciting development at Azel & Jane Hair Salon is the gradual transition of management to Angeline, one of the founders’ daughters. Armed with a degree in accountancy and eight years of corporate success as a tax manager at a Big 4 firm, Angeline has chosen to join the family business. Her dedication to enhancing the customer experience led her to complete the International Association of Trichologists (IAT)'s course to become a Certified Trichologist.With expertise in both business and scalp health, Angeline will bring a fresh perspective and enhance the salon's offerings, allowing customers to receive the highest standard of care and innovation in the years to come.“Over the years, we've had the privilege of serving not just customers, but multiple generations of families who have entrusted us with their scalp and hair needs. This loyalty speaks volumes about the bonds we've formed and the trust we've earned. We are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our journey together with our customers, aiming to reach new heights of excellence and service.” adds Angeline.Hashtag: #hairsalon #hairtreatment #haircolouring

About Azel & Jane

Founded in 1999 by a pair of sisters, Azel & Jane Salon prides itself on its core values of unwavering commitment to integrity, quality, relationship-centred service, and continuous learning. These principles have guided the salon's journey, ensuring that every customers receives honest, transparent, and top-notch service.



