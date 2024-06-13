Cementing Global Government and Industry Partnership, Securing Green Fund to Propel Thai Cement Industry Towards Net Zero Future

The Success of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) CEO Gathering and Leader Conference 2024 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2024 -, presided over a remarkable global conference, "GCCA CEO Gathering and Leaders Conference 2024," which convened over 200 CEOs and leaders from the world's leading cement and concrete manufacturers around the globe gathered in Bangkok.Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Industry honoured to open the GCCA 2024, Chairman of the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association highlighted the success of the GCCA 2024 themed 'Cement Industry Progress – What's next for our collective action and future' as a result of concerted efforts at domestic, regional, and global levels, reflecting the synergy of leading agencies, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), commended Thailand and TCMA for their exceptional Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap,

