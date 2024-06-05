Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, led by its visionary chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, is pleased to announce the donation of tickets to Prince Manor Resort for the students of Happy Chandara Student Home.

Advertisement

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, led by its visionary chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , is pleased to announce the donation of tickets to Prince Manor Resort for the students of Happy Chandara Student Home, a dormitory established by the French NGO Toutes à l'école in Phnom Penh. This generous donation, made in recognition of the students' hard work, aims to provide a memorable and enriching experience for those from underprivileged backgrounds.Driven by Chairman Chen Zhi's unwavering commitment to building a better future for Cambodia, Prince Foundation is proud to support the initiatives of the Happy Chandara Student Home. The escalating real estate prices in Phnom Penh have made it increasingly difficult for impoverished families from the provinces to afford education in the capital. In response, the Happy Chandara Student Home provides a safe and supportive environment for girls, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their studies and achieve their dreams. Our support highlights our dedication to fostering educational opportunities and societal advancement in Cambodia.Ms. Sokha Mov, Country Director of Happy Chandara Student Home, mentioned, "I'm thrilled to see our students enjoying and relaxing at Prince Manor Resort, courtesy of Prince Foundation's generous donation. Their laughter and excitement emphasize the importance of holistic experiences in their development. This wonderful opportunity not only gives them a break but also ignites their passion for learning and growth."Prince Manor Resort, under the astute business acumen of Chairman Chen Zhi , is not just a premier destination for leisure but also a beacon of sustainable development, setting a compelling example for others to follow.The resort, known for its luxurious facilities and family-friendly attractions, hosted the students for a day of relaxation and adventure. It features a wide range of activities, including large water parks, a go-kart track, eco-agricultural parks, and the tallest Ferris wheel in Cambodia, the 'Phnom Penh Eye.' The resort provided the students with a much-needed break from their daily routines and inspired them to embrace new experiences, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in their daily lives."We are delighted to partner with Happy Chandara Student Home and offer these young students a day of fun and excitement at Prince Manor Resort," said Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation. "Education is a cornerstone of our foundation's mission, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that provide educational opportunities and improve the quality of life for children in Cambodia."Prince Foundation, established by its founder and chairman, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , remains dedicated to its mission of making a positive impact on the lives of children and communities in Cambodia through various philanthropic initiatives. The donation to Happy Chandara Student Home is part of the foundation's ongoing efforts to support education and create opportunities for the next generation.Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia".



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



Advertisement