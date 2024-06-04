Advertisement

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2024 - Daiwa Asset Management Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest asset management companies, announced its investment strategy in the Vietnam market and looked forward to the future market prospects. With its deep market experience and professional investment team, Daiwa Asset Management is actively expanding its business layout in Vietnam, aiming to promote the continued growth and prosperity of the local economy.The Vietnamese market has shown strong economic growth momentum in recent years, attracting the attention of global investors. Daiwa Asset Management is optimistic about the prospects of the Vietnamese market and believes that its fast-growing economy and policy support provide excellent investment opportunities. "Vietnam's young population structure, solid economic growth and the government's market liberalization policies make it an important part of our strategic layout," said the president of Daiwa Asset Management.Daiwa Asset Management will invest in a number of key areas in Vietnam, including infrastructure, renewable energy and high-tech industries. Through these investments, it aims to promote Vietnam's economic modernization and diversification. The company plans to introduce advanced management techniques and international best practices to enhance the operational efficiency and global competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises.As a company that focuses on social responsibility, Daiwa Asset Management is committed to promoting sustainable investment strategies in the Vietnamese market, integrating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. In this way, it not only promotes local economic development, but also ensures the long-term sustainability of investment.Daiwa Asset Management will work closely with local enterprises and government agencies in Vietnam to provide technology transfer and management experience. In addition, the company plans to set up a financial education and training center in Vietnam to enhance the financial literacy and market participation of local investors. This move will not only help expand the customer base, but also contribute to the deepening and maturity of Vietnam's capital market.Daiwa Asset Management firmly believes that the unique opportunities in the Vietnamese market, combined with its global vision, will bring a win-win situation for the company and the local economy. Through in-depth investment and strategic cooperation in Vietnam, the company not only consolidates its position in the Asian market, but also provides more diversified investment options for global customers.Hashtag: #DaiwaAssetManagement

