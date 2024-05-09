Source: Money 20/20

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - Money20/20 , the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, concluded three industry-changing days of fintech conversations, networking and impactful industry nights on April 23rd- 25th at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.The show welcomed more than 3000 attendees and more than 200 journalists. The attendees traveled from 87 countries including 24 countries in APAC. Over 250 industry leading speakers from all across Asia shared four incredible stages. 45% of those speaking were female executives and fintech leaders and over 60% of all speakers were at C-suite level."Money20/20 Asia is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Seeing movers and shakers from banks, payments companies, VC firms, start ups, regulators and media platforms coming together at our show in Bangkok was hugely exciting. The conversations, deals and global announcements we witnessed at the show demonstrated just how important Asia is to our industry as a driver of global growth and I can't wait to see what this incredible ecosystem will help us build in Bangkok in 2025", said Tracey Davies, Global President of Money20/20.AI, cross-border payments, open banking, digital assets, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and financial inclusion were hot topics on the stages. KASIKORNBANK, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, announced an instrumental partnership with J.P. Morgan at Money20/20 Asia's press lunch held on April 23rd. The joint initiative Project Carina leverages decentralized blockchain and Web3 technologies to transform cross-border payments that significantly reduce processing time from 72 hours to just five minutes.Key regulators of APAC also held a central role in the discussions on our stages. 20 of our 189 sessions included Asia regulators or included fintechs and financial institutions addressing the latest trends and the impact of regulatory tech.In a session led by Dr. Wong of SC Malaysia, Malaysia's fintech journey in the capital markets was explored. The focus was on fostering innovation while ensuring investor protection."Malaysia is open for business. Our fourteen principles are the highlight of our approach to innovation in Malaysia. Right from its inception, we've embraced a collaborative ethos, recognising the power of synergy between citizens, the state, and industry players. Our commitment extends beyond mere technological advancement; it's about leveraging technology to fulfill our purpose, whether it's democratizing access to finance or advancing societal goals", said Dr. Wong.Security, mobile identity and fraud prevention in the age of AI couldn't be more important and was discussed in several sessions throughout the show.The Founder and CEO of SHIELD Justin Lie emphasized the importance of the trust element and multilateral collaboration in tackling fraud in the digital age in the sessionSHIELD also hosted the Trust Summit together with Money20/20 Asia sharing the common goal of fraud prevention."While we've been engaged in combating fraud for over 15 years, each day revealing the potency of trust as a vital component, it took us this long to recognize that our mission extends beyond mere fraud prevention. For B2B enterprises, we serve as catalysts, uniting industry leaders under a shared objective of combating fraud. This realization prompted the inception of the Trust Summit", said Justin Lie.After a successful first year in Bangkok, Money20/20 has confirmed that the show will return to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in April 2025. To register your interest for Money 20/20 Asia 2025, please visit https://asia.money2020.com/#asia-2025-register-your-interest Hashtag: #Money2020

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, start ups, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities. in Bangkok (23-25 April 2024), Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024) and Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024). Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We're Where Money Does Business.



