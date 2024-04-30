Jiangxi's Cultural and Tourism Promotion Shines in Malaysia, Inviting Tourists to Explore Picturesque Jiangxi

Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 - On April 18th local time, the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asia Cultural and Tourism Promotion Season themed "Jiangxi's Scenery is Unique" and the Malaysia "Jiangxi Day" event were officially launched at the Kuala Lumpur China Cultural Center. This event brought Jiangxi's calligraphy and painting culture, ceramic culture, and tourism products to Kuala Lumpur, showcasing the rich cultural and tourism resources of Jiangxi and serving as a strong testimony to the deepening exchange and mutual learning between the two regions.Yin Hong, the Secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee, enthusiastically introduced Jiangxi from many aspects such as natural resources, cultural heritage, and industrial development. He looks forward to creating a better future for cultural and tourism industries in both regions, yielding even more fruitful results in various fields of cooperation.Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, expressed that Jiangxi is a place full of natural beauty and historical heritage. This event will help enhance Jiangxi's international visibility, influence, and reputation, promote cultural and tourism exchanges between Malaysia and China, and drive the economic development of both countries.Jiangxi is located in the southeast part of China, on the south bank of the Yangtze River, surrounded by mountains on three sides, and with the Yangtze River to the north, boasting convenient transportation. It has five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, four UNESCO Global Geoparks, one international important wetland, and fourteen national 5A-level scenic spots, where green mountains and clear waters complement, famous historical sites, blending historical culture with green ecology, and harmonizing beautiful countryside with rural charm. With its picturesque landscapes such as Lushan, Sanqing Mountain, and Longhushan, Jiangxi showcases its unique scenery. Its millennium porcelain capital Jingdezhen, millennium landmark Tengwang Pavilion, millennium academy Bailudong, and millennium ancient temple Donglin Temple epitomize its continuous cultural heritage. Jiangxi's diverse cultural heritage includes ceramic culture, opera culture, traditional Chinese medicine culture, tea culture, Hakka culture, and agricultural culture.On the day of the event, Mei Yi, head of the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, announced five golden tourist routes such as "Poetic Jiangxi" and preferential subsidy policies such as "full of vigor and vitality and Pleasure Tour in Jiangxi for Malaysia tourists, coordinating with China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to launch supporting service products.Hashtag: #Jiangxi

