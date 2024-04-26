Advertisement

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024 - Liverpool FC continues with its ambitious plans for international growth, with the signing of its first ever retail partnership in South Korea.Working with Over the Pitch, a brand and creative design studio founded in 2014 that presents football culture in the country and collaborates with domestic and international clubs. The new partnership will bring fans in the market closer to the club and grow the developing fanbase.Together LFC and Over the Pitch will collaborate on product development, market expansion, and growing the LFC fanbase in the market.The launch will initially involve two new shop-in-shops located in Hongdae (Seoul) and Suwon selling Official LFC Merchandise. A standalone store is also planned to follow.The move supports LFC's ambitions growth in Asia following recent announcements regarding a new official retail partnership with All Star Partners (ASP) in China last year. It has helped bring Chinese fans closer to the Reds with easier access to official retail merchandise via digital e-commerce marketplaces on the Tmall, Douyin and JD platforms.This was followed last month with the partnering with Swire Properties to bring a fully immersive celebration of the iconic Anfield experience to supporters across the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.Mike Cox, Senior Vice President Merchandising at Liverpool FC, said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Over the Pitch in South Korea, it's an exciting opportunity for LFC Retail in a fast-growing market."As a club with fans based all around the world, we have ambitious plans to grow our international presence in key markets and this partnership is an ideal way of doing that."With their local knowledge we can give supporters easier access to official club merchandise. The instore experiences will feature LFC branding for supporters to feel a part of the LFC family and connect with what this club is about."Hokeun Choi, Creative Director and CEO of Over the Pitch, said, "We are more than excited to be partnering with such a huge club with a concrete fanbase in Korea while being the most symbolic and historical club in the world."We are definitely looking forward to our future plans and cannot wait to bring Korean fans closer to Liverpool FC with our abundant collaborating experience with different clubs and unique designs and branding."Hashtag: #LiverpoolFC

Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, ten League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship.





As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.





