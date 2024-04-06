AutoCount top management members and esteemed guest speakers unveil the AutoCount e-Invoice Platform at the launch event.

Advertisement

Automated Efficiency: Automates e-Invoice generation and submission, from the AutoCount software system to the LHDN MyInvois system, enhancing accuracy and reliability.

Reliable Submission: Ensures uninterrupted e-Invoicing submissions through automatic retries during server downtimes, maintaining compliance at all times.

Approver Control: Enables businesses to appoint approvers for reviewing and approving e-Invoices before submitting to LHDN MyInvois system, enhancing accuracy and compliance.

Efficient Tax Information Collection: Features a unique URL for efficient tax entity and company information collection from customers or suppliers, streamlining the invoicing process.

Expediting the Onboarding Process: Intelligent Onboarding Link enables unlimited customers/suppliers to submit information into the system effortlessly.

Operational Streamlining: Simplifies the process of copying purchase invoices and payment vouchers into self-billed e-Invoices, reducing manual entry.

QR Code Accessibility: Incorporates QR codes on receipts in AutoCount POS solutions, simplifying the e-Invoicing request process for customers.

Consolidated e-Invoices: Facilitates easy generation and consolidation of e-Invoices for businesses like retail and F&B stores using AutoCount POS solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 April 2024 - As Malaysia gears up for the e-Invoicing mandate set for 1 August 2024, AutoCount takes a pioneering step by launching its AutoCount e-Invoice Solution - the AutoCount e-Invoice Platform (AIP) , at Shah Alam's MBSA Convention Centre on 5 April 2024. Designed to support Malaysian businesses transitioning to the e-Invoicing era, AIP exemplifies AutoCount's innovation drive and dedication to modernizing business practices for the digital age. This milestone event saw an impressive turnout, with over 1,300 attendees joining to witness the unveiling of AIP and gain insights into the future of e-Invoicing.The AutoCount e-Invoice Platform (AIP) seamlessly connects businesses with the LHDN MyInvois system. It revolutionizes e-Invoice generation, submission, and management within the AutoCount software interface, designed to significantly enhance operational, cost and time efficiency while ensuring regulatory compliance and accuracy. AIP represents a major advancement in digital efficiency, equipping businesses for future challenges.To address the impending changes, AutoCount has collaborated with Mr. Chin Chee Seng, Group Managing Partner of CCS & Co. Plt , to provide invaluable insights into the e-Invoicing transition for SMEs. His speaking session at the launch event covers the benefits and challenges of e-Invoicing adoption in Malaysia, offering attendees actionable advice and highlighting AIP's role in streamlining business operations.The shift to e-Invoicing poses challenges for SMEs, such as workflow adjustments and technical complexities. AIP addresses these challenges head-on with features like:"As the e-Invoicing implementation date nears, AutoCount is proud to be the first software house in Malaysia to launch an e-Invoicing solution. We are dedicated to assisting Malaysian businesses in adapting to e-Invoicing. The AutoCount AIP transcends its role as a middleware tool; it's a catalyst for operational excellence and innovation," says Alex Ng, Sales & Marketing Director at AutoCount.Discover the transformative potential of the AutoCount e-Invoice Platform for your business. Stay ahead in business digitalization by visiting our website Hashtag: #AutoCounteInvoiceSolutionLaunch #eInvoiceSoftware #AutoCount

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AUTOCOUNT DOTCOM BERHAD ("AUTOCOUNT")

Autocount Dotcom Berhad ("AUTOCOUNT") is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is principally involved in the development and distribution of financial management software. The Company's segments include distribution of financial management software, technical support and maintenance, and others. The distribution of financial management software segment includes accounting, POS and payroll under AutoCount brand. The technical support and maintenance segment provides technical support and maintenance services to authorized dealers and to direct end-user customers. The others segment is engaged in the resale of computer hardware, third party software license fees, and the sale of training materials. The Company's range of AutoCount software is designed to support a range of fundamental finance and accounting functions in a business. All its AutoCount software is developed in-house and distributed as off-the-shelf software to end-user customers.



Official website - https://www.autocountsoft.com/





Advertisement