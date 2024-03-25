A wide selection of high-quality seasonal ingredients and meats, presenting mastery of traditional charcoal grilling techniques and offering an extraordinary culinary experience

Spacious and elegant interiors, providing panoramic views of the enchanting landscape of Cotai

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - City of Dreams, a premium integrated resort under Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macau, has always been committed to offering guests with a diverse world-class experience in accommodation, dining, and entertainment. The brand-new steakhouse, The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill located at City of Dreams, dubbed the "international gastronomic destination" in Macau, has officially opened last Saturday on March 23, offering even more upscale dining options in the integrated resort.The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is dedicated to sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients and meats from around the world, using subtle and refined cooking techniques to preserve the authentic flavors of the ingredients. It specializes in a range of premium beef, including carefully selected 28-day dry-aged and wet-aged American Wagyu, and top-tier Black Angus grain-fed beef. All ingredients are prepared using charcoal grilling techniques passed down by a team of top-notch chefs. The use of natural red oak wood from Georgia, USA, known for its competition-grade quality, adds a delicate smoky flavor to the perfectly grilled dishes. This optimally brings out the texture and tenderness of these extraordinary steaks, showcasing the purest and best natural notes and character of the ingredients, and providing a novel steakhouse journey for every customer.In addition to using natural red oak charcoal for grilling the steaks, The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill also boasts the secret of a very special charcoal oven, a national treasure hailing from Spain. This remarkable oven operates without electricity or gas, and relies solely on pure natural coal that is ignited to temperatures ranging from 300 to 350 degree Celsius, providing the most authentic grilling experience. This sealed oven not only allows for primal grilling, but also imparts a smoky flavor to the food. In addition, the distinctive chimney design allows for adjustable airflow and fire intensity, which facilitates the Maillard reaction and expertly sears the surfaces of meats and vegetables. This process seals in the original flavors and rich gravy, infusing the ingredients and meats with beguiling wood-fired aromas.Apart from serving à la carte dishes, The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill offers a six-course dinner set menu for three to four people, featuring the restaurant's signature dishes. Recommended dishes include: the generous and sharable 1,200-gram thick-cut T-bone steak, St. Helen's Farms Grain-Fed Black Angus Ribeye with abundant rich fats, the Prime Beef Tartare, Sizzling Lump Crab Cake, and Lobster Bisque. Guests who prefer other types of meat can find exceptional alternative main course options, such as the Rack of Lamb, Roasted Chicken, Boston Lobster, Sea Bass and Surf & Turf. All ingredients are carefully sourced from around the globe by a professional procurement team to ensure the finest quality, allowing diners to savor a banquet derived from nature's bounty prepared in time-honored traditions, so diners can experience these taste icons the way they should be.This Porterhouse steak from Brandt, Brawley California is generously portioned. The tenderloin, which comes from the inner side of the beef loin, is used for this cut. Since this particular muscle is rarely used during the daily activities of the cattle, the meat is exceptionally tender and has a relatively low-fat saturation. In comparison, the sirloin comes from the front loin of the animal, with even fat distribution, a good chewy texture, and an indulgent taste. It is suitable for sharing among a group of people, satisfying different preferences by individuals for any type of occasion.The grain-fed beef from St Helen's Farms in the Northwestern United States is sourced from purebred Black Angus cattle. Raised through natural grazing methods with meticulous care, the cattle are allowed to grow without stress, resulting in tender, tantalizing meat. Moreover, the cattle are fed with a pure grain diet, so the beef exhibits a smooth texture and even marbling. When grilled, it develops a lush and succulent fat content without being overly greasy, adding a delightful sweetness to the meat's savory character.The grain-fed Wagyu beef tenderloin from Snake River Farms in the United States represents only 3% of the highest quality beef that reaches such an outstanding level. Its meat is tender and offers an excellent mouthfeel. When paired with sterile eggs, Manchego cheese, and crispy sourdough, it presents a perfect combination of tenderness and crispiness. The addition of pickled cucumbers and cocktail onions enhances the flavor, making the beef tartare rich and indulgent without being oily or over-fatty.Using premium crab claw meat from the United States, chefs delicately coat its surface with breadcrumbs without compromising its fresh and sweet texture. Through high-temperature pan-frying, it releases an enticing aroma. Served with citrus lime mayo, the acidity of the lemon enhances the sweetness of the crab meat.Using fresh live lobsters from Maine, USA, chefs simmer them with cream, butter, and brandy to create a rich lobster broth. Accompanied by a lobster claw and lobster tail cooked in low-temperature butter, it perfectly preserves the sweet taste of the lobster while enhancing its texture to be more tender and succulent.At The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill, there is also a selection of enticing deserts for wrapping up an amazing meal, including Pavlova with Hazelnut Cream and Passion Fruit Sauce, and Apple Tart with Vanilla Toffee Ice Cream.The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is designed in a western elegance style, offering a spacious and comfortable environment with floor-to-ceiling windows. Apart from the great sense of spaciousness, guests can enjoy the dramatic wraparound scenery of Cotai. In addition, the restaurant features an exclusive private room that can accommodate up to 14 guests for private events or gatherings. The private room provides an intimate dining setting, allowing guests to indulge in a memorable dining experience within a refined ambiance. Whether it is a family gathering, a romantic date between couples, or a joyous celebration with friends and loved ones, the restaurant provides a perfect setting for any unforgettable occasion.Level 3, Nüwa, City of Dreams, MacauTuesday to Sunday, 18:00 – 22:30 (Last Order at 22:00)Smart casual; no sandals or sleeveless shirts for menGuests of all ages are welcome(853) 8868 6681 or [email protected] Hashtag: #TheTastingRoomPrimeSteakNGrill

