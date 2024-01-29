First in Macau



Advertisement SEN SEN SUSHI Macau's first SEN SEN SUSHI offers 82 seats and 5 private rooms and aims to serve typical Edomae sushi by the freshest and most authentic ingredients from Japan. The store will also serve some first launch makimono exclusively at the Studio City Store.



Yasuda Seimai Macau's first Yasuda Seimai offers in-store ground Japanese rice, made to order rice balls and bento boxes using freshly cooked high-quality Japanese rice.





