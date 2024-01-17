1. Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Tiny Chum Lucky Coin)



Get ready for a dose of good fortune with Hello Kitty! This coin bank features a bright yellow peach blossom design and cute golden bows, giving off fun festive vibes. Plus, it comes with a Tiny Chum lucky coin – a symbol of strong connections and deep friendships. A perfect little gift to share New Year cheer with your pals!



2. Hangyodon Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Sayuri Lucky Coin)



Dive into the New Year with the fan-favourite water monster, Hangyodon wishing you peace and smooth sailing. Hangyodon, with his mischievous charm, transforms into a red coin bank adorned with bold blue and white marine motifs. The lucky octopus on the golden coin, Sayuri, is Hangyodon's cheerful companion. Just like Sayuri, may your new year be filled with constant smiles and smooth sailing in everything you do!

3. Minna no Tābō Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Kaerusan Lucky Coin)



Ranked second in the 2023 Character Ranking in Hong Kong, the big-mouthed charmer is here to accompany you through the Year of the Dragon! With a face full of smiles, Minna no Tābō, along with his lively friend Kaerusan, is sending you warm wishes. The front of the coin bank bears the blessing "智慧" (Wisdom), wishing all students a year of academic progress and outstanding results.



4. Ahirunopekkle Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Pitchi Lucky Coin)



Meet Ahirunopekkle, everyone's favourite kind and snow-white duck character! Though not a skilled swimmer, Ahirunopekkle eagerly learns from the little fish, Pitchi, working towards his goals. Wishing everyone's dreams to come true, for smooth journeys and abundant joy each year! The front of the coin bank bears the blessing "招財" (Prosperity), extending wishes for a wealth-filled year to all!



5. Kerokerokeroppi Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Teruteru Lucky Coin)



Embrace the lively spirit of Kerokerokeroppi, extending wishes for everyone to stay energetic and in good health! This green coin bank is decorated with bamboo leaves and cherry blossoms, showcasing a design with a touch of Japanese flair. Kerokerokeroppi's good friend, Teruteru, serves as a fine-weather doll, ensuring bright and pleasant days. Adding this charming piece to your home not only brings a cute touch but also symbolises the hope for good health!



6. Pompompurin Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Bagel Lucky Coin)



The adorable Pompompurin and his friend Bagel add a delightful and prosperous touch. With their cute and plump designs, they embody abundance and good fortune. The eye-catching orange coin bank, featuring star patterns, promises to bring you financial good fortune – a must-have for ushering in wealth in the new year! It's also ideal for displaying Chinese New Year candies!



7. Little Twin Stars Kiki Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Puff Lucky Coin)



In the Year of the Dragon, Kiki and good friend Puff have landed at 7-Eleven to wish everyone immense luck and fulfilment! This delightful pastel blue coin bank features Kiki with a star in his hair, symbolising the arrival of good fortune and well wishes. Beyond being a charming decoration, it's perfect for kids to store their little stationery items!



8. Little Twin Stars Lala Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Poff Lucky Coin)



LaLa and her dear friend Poff are your go-to duo for wishing you a blissful love life! LaLa, sporting a fresh look with twin buns, is dressed up in a festive New Year outfit. The coin bank boasts bright blossoms, symbolising abundance and sweetness. It's a must-have for anyone who adores a touch of girlish charm!



9. [Available at Selected Stores^] Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Tiny Chum Lucky Coin)



Here's the standout in the collection – the only one with a touch of gold! Hello Kitty, a forever favourite among Sanrio characters, gets an extra dash of elegance and charm with her golden makeover. Representing a home filled with prosperity, it's your go-to charm for attracting good luck and wealth in the new year. Whether it's a thoughtful Chinese New Year gift for relatives or a gem for your personal collection, this one's a top pick.



^The "Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank" is exclusively available to redeem at the following three stores:



Shop 4015-6, Level 4, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





7CAFÉ+ Concept Stores



Shop No. G21, G/F Carnarvon Plaza, 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon



Ground Floor, 158 Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Kowloon

