THINK CHINA secures 1 gold and 2 bronzes at the Asia eCommerce Awards (left) and 1 silver at Campaign’s Agency of the Year for Greater China (right)

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Asia eCommerce Awards 2023

Gold

eCommerce Team of the Year – Agency

Bronze

Best Holiday/Seasonal Marketing eCommerce Campaign

Bronze

Best Use of Customer Retention and Churn Reduction



Campaign's Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2023 (Greater China)

Silver

Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - THINK CHINA , a leading Chinese digital marketing consulting firm with seven offices across Asia-Pacific, has long served as the vital bridge connecting Chinese consumers with global industry leaders, including Bentley Motors, Richemont, L'Oréal, Samsung, and many more.Demonstrating its ongoing success, the company recently celebrated winning four awards across MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 andAgency of the Year 2023 for Greater China, including Silver for the prestigious 'Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year'., expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company's future aspirations:."MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards is widely regarded as one of Asia-Pacific's most esteemed programs that recognizes creativity, expertise, and leadership in the eCommerce realm.During the sixth edition of the awards, held on 16 November 2023 in Singapore, THINK CHINA's winning campaign, "", emerged triumphant in three categories.Notably, the company received the coveted Gold award for 'eCommerce Team of the Year – Agency', recognizing it as the top-performing agency-side marketing team in driving successful eCommerce business for its clients.For over three decades,Agency of the Year Awards has remained one of the most revered awards programs in the marketing and advertising industry. With five separate regional competitions, it serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate exceptional business performance and accomplishments by agencies, brands, and leaders worldwide.THINK CHINA marked a significant milestone by making its debut at the landmark 30edition of the award on 5 December 2023 in Shanghai. The company's notable achievements in client success, thought leadership, research and development, talent management, and charity initiatives, among others, led to its recognition as a premier boutique agency in Greater China.Hashtag: #THINKCHINA #DigitalMarketing #DigitalAgency #ChinaMarketing #eCommerce

About THINK CHINA:

THINK CHINA began with a simple question: "Why can't it be easier to do business in China?". Today, after a decade of remarkable growth, THINK CHINA stands as a leading digital agency devoted to empowering brands in APAC with cutting-edge strategies and technologies to succeed in the Chinese market. Their comprehensive services encompass SEO, SEM, creative design, and social media marketing to eCommerce strategy, web development, and more.



