HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 January 2024 - Nexif Ratch Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Nexif Ratch Energy"), a leading owner/operator and developer of clean-energy power projects in the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cyril Dissescou as its Chief Executive Officer. Cyril takes over from Matthew Bartley who stepped in as interim CEO to establish Nexif Ratch Energy during its first year. Matthew will continue to be a member of the company's board and its execution committees.Headquartered in Singapore, Nexif Ratch Energy is a joint venture between Nexif Energy (Singapore) and Ratch Group (Thailand), with ownership stakes of 51% and 49%, respectively. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of hydro, solar, wind, and battery storage energy assets. Currently, the portfolio has a combined capacity of c. 4.0 GW in operation, construction, and development across key markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, and Thailand.said "I am pleased to welcome Cyril as the CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy. With his distinguished career in investment banking leading BNP Paribas' Energy Transition advisory team in Asia Pacific, he brings great expertise to the firm as we continue on to our next phase of development. I thank Matt for leading Nexif Ratch in its formative year and helping set it up on a firm footing."Nexif Ratch Energy looks forward to accelerated development and growth under Cyril's leadership as its CEO. The board and shareholders will provide strategic directions and support for key initiatives.Before joining Nexif Ratch Energy, Cyril served as a Managing Director with BNP Paribas, a leading European bank with a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region. In his role within the Low Carbon Transition Group (LCTG), Cyril played a key role in originating and executing strategic M&A and capital raising transactions in the renewables, energy infrastructure, and transition metals sectors across Asia Pacific.With over 20 years of experience as an investment banker, including 15 years based in Singapore, Cyril Dissescou brings a wealth of expertise in the energy and natural resources sectors. He has advised international and local energy companies, infrastructure and private equity funds, Asian state-owned enterprises, utilities, and local conglomerates on numerous strategic transactions.Cyril holds a Master's Degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique (France) and a Master's Degree in Economy and Finance from Ecole de Ponts ParisTech (France).Hashtag: #NexifRatch

About Nexif Ratch Energy

Nexif Ratch Energy, a joint venture company owned 51% by Nexif Energy of Singapore and 49% by Ratch Group of Thailand, headquartered in Singapore with country offices presently in Australia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. It has a portfolio of close to 4,000 MW under ownership and management across Southeast Asia and Australia. The new platform is set for fast growth benefitting from Nexif Energy's and Ratch's proven power expertise and track record as it converts the pipeline and adds new projects.





