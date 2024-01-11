Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 January 2024 - Embark on a thrilling journey with AOC, the distinguished display specialist, and its leading gaming monitor sub-brand, AGON by AOC, hailed as the world's number one according to the Q3/2023 IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report. Throughout the year, AOC has unveiled an array of innovative monitors and peripherals. As we wrap up the highlights in business, entertainment, and gaming line-ups, AOC presents perfect gift ideas for those eager to kick off the New Year with a winning combination.AGON PRO, AGON BY AOC's high-end monitor series for esports enthusiasts, is meant for highly competitive players and those who won't settle for anything less. Introducing the, this world-class monitor features an anti-glare OLED panel with a low reflection polarizer, lightning fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.01ms pixel response time, G-sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium certificates, representing the tip of the iceberg of why the AGON PRO AG276QZD is ideal for the success of competitive gamers. Recognized as the Red Dot Winner 2023, it flaunts a sleek eSport-optimized base for enhanced performance, customizable RGB LightFX, and built-in cable management. In addition, this outstanding monitor ensures gamers are performing at their best through featuring TUV and UL Low Blue Light certification alongside UL Flicker Free certification to protect gamers' eyes from long hours of play.For a gamer, the greatest gift might be a solid hardware addition to their gaming setup. AGON BY AOC's acclaimedG4 series offers exceptional value, especially with. Perfectly suited for fast-paced FPS, RPG, Action or MOBA games thanks to its 180 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's IPS panel with the brilliance of HDR10 and super color fully immerses players into the games. Gamers can comfortably sit and enjoy healthy gaming sessions thanks to its ergonomic stand, the Low Blue Light mode and Flicker-Free technology.Upgrade your study, home office, and more with a USB-C monitor, enjoying the single cable for multiple purpose of delivering power, data, and display signal. Notebooks and tablets which support USB-C's DisplayPort Alternate mode can be connected easily to the monitor to extend the screen, while the monitor can charge these devices up to 65W via USB-C, eliminating the need for a second power cable and thereby reducing clutter.AOC'stakes it up a notch in terms of features. This 34" monitor with its curved VA panel offers WQHD resolution (3440 × 1440) providing a wrap-around view for an enhanced cinematic experience. The panel features 300-nit brightness and generous 178/178° wide viewing angles, along with two built-in 5W + 5W speakers to enhance daily productivity in today's office. What makes the CU34P3CV a treat is its USB-C connectivity, while the monitor can support Power Delivery up to 65W, data transfer and DP-alt mode. Connectivity of this monitor is enhanced with USB Hub and RJ-45. Keeping sustainability in mind, an array of environmental certifications including EPA, TCO, and EPEAT complete this monitor.Professional users looking for a true productivity ally need look no further than theThe model is equipped with a borderless IPS panel with 21:9 ultra-wide QHD resolution and 300 cd/m2 brightness. Its rich, innovative features include wide viewing angles of 178°/178°, HDMI and DP compatibility, a USB-C and USB 3.2 hub.Theensures an easy, complete, and comfortable productivity for the long hours in front of a screen. It features USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, four USB 3.2, two HDMI ports and a 31.5" VA panel with wide viewing angles, clear vision and 4K UHD resolution. Game-ready, this monitor also offers smooth gameplays thanks to Adaptive Sync technology.Theis anextensive and complete solution for professionals that are looking for a productivity-focused monitor with rich connectivity and high-quality image. It features USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, 4 USB 3.2 and a 27" IPS panel with wide viewing angles and QHD resolution. This monitor is also gaming ready with Adaptive Sync that ensures effortlessly smooth action.Theoffers professionals a wide array of convenient features to help them get the most of every workday. Equipped with a flat 23.8 IPS panel with QHD resolution, it features a slim, 3- sided frameless design with wide viewing angles of 178°/178°. Tiltable, swivel able, and height-adjustable, it includes a USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, 4 USB 3.2 and provides ergonomic comfort as well as eye-friendly features such as Low Blue Mode and Flicker-Free technology.Embrace a New Year with AOC's diverse range, providing an extensive selection of monitors and peripherals catering to everyone – from casual home-office users to passionate esports enthusiasts. This winter, seize the opportunity to bring joy to friends and family with gifts that elevate productivity and enhance gaming experiences. It's time to gear up for the future of working and gaming with AOC, setting the stage for a fresh start in the coming year!Hashtag: #AOC #AGONbyAOC #AOCGAMING

