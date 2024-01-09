Bay 19 Golf Official Ground Breaking

Advertisement

Advertisement

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - In a move set to redefine golfing in Southeast Asia, the Bay of Lights development announces the Bay 19 Golf Course commencement. This $41 million investment, part of a $16 billion township project, opens a new chapter in Cambodian golf and marks a bold statement in luxury sports and leisure.The project's significance is highlighted by the attendance of high-profile government officials at its groundbreaking ceremony. The Guests of Honor included His Excellency Governor Kuoch Chamroeun of the Sihanoukville Provincial Office and representative from the Ministry of Tourism, His Excellency Seng Meng Hong, alongside special guests His Excellency Senior Minister Ly Thuch and His Excellency Ambassador Santo Darmosumarto of the Republic of Indonesia, signaling strong governmental support and international interest.Bay 19 Golf Course, from Cambodia's traditional inland links, emerges as a destination. As the first USGA-certified seaside course in the country, it offers a blend of scenic beauty and championship standards. This coastal adventure goes beyond a typical round of golf, immersing players in an environment, setting Bay 19 apart in the world of golf.Envisioned as a golfing paradise, Bay 19 incorporates a driving range within an exclusive resort complex. This haven will feature four four-star hotels, three five to six-star resorts, and four scenic walkways, all designed to provide a coastal experience directly connected to the golf course. This makes Bay 19 not just a destination for golfers but a retreat for all visitors.The initial phase, featuring the driving range, is set to open by Q3 2025, with the full 18-hole course golfers by 2027. The entire development is on track for completion by 2029, Bay 19 becomes a for golfing and leisure in the Indochina region.Bay 19 Golf represents an opportunity for regional golf enthusiasts and potential investors. Its coastal golfing experience, combined with amenities and strong governmental endorsement, positions Bay 19 as a destination for investment and leisure. This development is not just a game-changer for Cambodia but a beacon of golfing excellence in Southeast Asia.Hashtag: #CanopySandsDevelopment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.