Providing homeowners with more options to elevate their cooking experience with a wider range of Samsung Built-in Ovens, Induction Hobs and HoodsSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore has expanded its lineup of kitchen appliances to provide new homeowners with a wider range of selection to meet their cooking needs. The expanded lineup includes new Built-in Ovens, Induction Hobs, and two distinct Hood options: the powerful Wall-Mount Hood and space-saving Telescopic Hood.
"Earlier this year, we first introduced Samsung's offering of built-in kitchen appliances with the Bespoke lineup to bring efficiency and style to kitchens in Singapore and saw a positive response. As the home culinary experience continue to evolve, we recognise that more homeowners are looking for kitchen appliances that offer efficiency, enhanced features and modern functionality, while elevating the kitchen aesthetics," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore. "Designed for the everyday kitchen, the expansion of the Samsung kitchen appliance lineup offers practicality – where functionality meets affordability – without compromising quality. Homeowners can look forward to upgrading the kitchen space with reliable essentials that cater to the everyday culinary needs."
Budding home chefs can elevate the cooking experience with functionality and efficiency, powered by the new Samsung kitchen appliances that bring practical solutions to the cooking space.
The new Hood now comes in the new telescopic option, designed for kitchens with space limitations and seamlessly integrating into cabinets to offer a discreet, space-saving solution. Meanwhile, the Wall-mount Hood provides homeowners with a visible and stylish option, perfect for diverse kitchen designs seeking a touch of brilliance. Both Telescopic Hood and Wall-mount Hood features robust extraction capabilities and adjustable power levels, enhancing the cooking experience.
The new Induction Hob options also give homeowners extra cooking space to whip up a variety of dishes with Flex Zone Plus. This single flex zone accommodates various cookware, including large and elongated dishes, allowing homeowners to effortlessly prepare a variety of dishes while ensuring consistently cooked culinary masterpieces.
For homeowners who are looking to expand their repertoire of culinary dishes, the Built-in Ovens is designed to help unleash culinary creativity with precision and convenience. The Dual Cook feature ensures efficient cooking by allowing independent operation of the upper and lower oven zones to cater for a diverse range of cooking style. With over 20 Auto Programmes that not only simplify the cooking process, the oven takes the guesswork out of meal preparation to provide a hassle-free cooking for dishes to be cooked evenly and quickly.
Samsung new lineup of kitchen appliances goes beyond functionality, offering homeowners an extended array of aesthetic choices with a new sleek black option for selected appliances to match various interior space. The addition of the darker colour options complements the existing light and muted colour scheme of the bespoke kitchen appliances to provide homeowners with the confidence to choose appliances that seamlessly fit their unique home style.
| Product
| Model
| Starting price
| Built-in Ovens
| 76L Build-in Oven Black Stainless Steel
| $2,220
| 76L Build-in Oven Stainless Steel
| $1,715
| Induction Hobs
| 60cm Induction Hob with Single Flex Zone
| $2,018
| 60cm Induction Hob
| $1,614
| Hood
| 90 cm Wall-mount Hood
| $1,312
| 90 cm Telescopic Hood
| $605
| 60 cm Telescopic Hood
| $504
Exciting Buy More, Save More promo
From now until 6 March 2024, consumers can enjoy up to $550 savings with purchase of two or more Samsung built-in kitchen appliances. Terms & Conditions Apply.
For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/cooking-appliances/.
