SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 -Ivanhoé Cambridge, Novo Nordisk, CDPQ, MoneyGram are recognized as the top 4 best places to work in Singapore for 2023 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program.Ivanhoé Cambridge was awarded the top position followed by Novo Nordisk, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. CDPQ Asia, part of the Canadian investment group, came in the third position. MoneyGram, payments and money transfer company, came in the fourth position.Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in Singapore is 85% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Singapore allowing their employees live vibrantly and providing a friendly environment at their workplace.Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.Every year in Singapore, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org . Join our community on LinkedIn Twitter , and Facebook .Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

