Yung C. Ooi now leads the Commercial function for DHL Express Asia Pacific after taking over from Yasmin Khan, who has retired after 23 years at DHL Group



Andy Chiang is named the Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau

Ji Hun (Michael) Han is appointed Managing Director for DHL Express Korea as he takes over from Byung Koo Han, who has also retired after 16 years at DHL Group



Chee Choong Ng is the new Managing Director for DHL Express Taiwan



They are all members of the Asia Pacific Management Board



DHL Express makes changes to Asia Pacific management board (From left to right: Yung C. Ooi as Asia Pacific’s Senior Vice President for Commercial; Andy Chiang as Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau; Ji Hun (Michael) Han as Managing Director for DHL Express Korea; Chee Choong Ng as Managing Director for DHL Express Taiwan)

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, is pleased to announce several strategic appointment changes for Asia Pacific to foster continued growth. The company has appointed Yung C. Ooi as Asia Pacific's Senior Vice President for Commercial. Yung takes over from Yasmin Khan, who has entered her well-deserved retirement after 23 years at the DHL Group. Yung was most recently the Country Manager for DHL Express Taiwan.Effective January 1, 2024, Andy Chiang transitions from Head of Global Strategic Finance for DHL Express to Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau. Ji Hun (Michael) Han is the new Managing Director for DHL Express Korea, as he takes over from Byung Koo Han, who has retired after 16 years at DHL Group. Succeeding Yung C. Ooi is Chee Choong Ng as the Managing Director for DHL Express Taiwan. Prior to this, Chee Choong was the Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau."Asia Pacific is a key driver for global growth. There are tremendous opportunities here that we are keen to leverage," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "As we prepare for global trade recovery, I am confident that the team will lead the way in our region. We always take pride in our commitment to nurturing talent from within. This is a testament to our dedication to fostering growth and offering rewarding career progression opportunities within our company."As the Managing Director for DHL Express Taiwan, Yung successfully led Taiwan on a yield-focused growth path to achieve solid revenue and EBIT results. With extensive experience in sales management and brand marketing communications, Yung will spearhead the company's commercial strategy, and seize business growth opportunities in the dynamic Asia Pacific region. He will also continue to focus on improving customer experience by using data analytics to further solidify DHL Express's position as the region's market leader.As the Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau, Andy brings with him a career with DHL Express spanning more than 30 years. Throughout the three decades, he took on various country and regional finance roles, the most recent one being the Head of Global Strategic Finance. Using his strong finance background and experience with the Greater China region, Andy will continue to build on the company's legacy of reliability and adaptability in Hong Kong & Macau. DHL Express was established in Hong Kong in 1972, and boasts a robust network, including one of the three DHL's global hubs located in Hong Kong - recently-expanded Central Asia Hub , four service centers, approximately 750 retail outlets and service points and a committed team of over 1,600 employees.Ji Hun (Michael) Han has been promoted to Managing Director for DHL Express Korea from his previous role as Vice President, Commercial, DHL Express Korea. In his new capacity, he will lead the team to deliver results and exceed business targets as they harness customer opportunities in one of the world's largest e-commerce markets. Ji Hun (Michael) brings extensive experience in sales, marketing and general management in the retail and pharmaceutical industries before joining DHL Group in 2020. DHL Express has been present in Korea since 1977 with a large footprint of 35 facilities including Incheon Gateway, 29 service points, and close to 26,000 retail outlets. It employes approximately 1,500 people in the country.With more than 20 years of experience across various operational roles, Chee Choong Ng is a logistics veteran and a people leader. Since his appointment as Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau in 2020, he led the team to navigate several challenges including the 2019 street protests and Covid-19 pandemic. As the head of DHL Express Taiwan, he will continue to expand the company's presence and strengthen customer relationships. DHL Express has been present in Taiwan since 1973. It has over 9,000 service points and retail outlets and a strong team of 1,100 international logistics specialists to serve customers.DHL Express is present in more than 40 countries and territories in Asia Pacific with a TDI (Time Definite International)-revenue market share of 57%. It employs about 29,000 people in the region and serves about 900,000 customers.Hashtag: #DHLExpress #AsiaPacificManagementBoard #Leadership #ExcellenceSimplyDelivered

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



Advertisement