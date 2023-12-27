Advertisement

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS - News Direct - 27 December 2023 - Dr. Patty Hill, International President of Lions International, met with Premier Li Qiang of the People's Republic of China in Beijing to discuss both parties' commitment to serving others and to collaborate on future humanitarian services.During the meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang thanked Lions International for its commitment to serving those in need and supporting blindness prevention activities across China.Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), in partnership with China's Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Hospital Administration and the China Disabled Persons' Federation, has created a national eye care program: Sight First China Action (SFCA). The program has been serving China's eye care needs for more than two decades.Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China, stated that the Chinese government attaches great importance to programs to improve public health and encourages charitable organizations to play an active role in this.More than 34,000 Lions members serve in more than 1,300 Lions Clubs of China clubs, and every day, these Lions and Lions around the world are making a difference in communities through humanitarian service.However, not only is the need growing in local and global communities, we also need more compassionate people willing to make a change together.President Hill encourages new members to join a Lions club, noting that when someone joins a Lions club, it not only makes our community stronger, it also makes the world a kinder, healthier and better place to live."I would like to thank the Chinese Lions Federation and the Chinese government for their commitment to assisting others." "When we strive to make positive changes in our lives and the lives of others, we bring good to the world." Hope President Er International said.Hashtag: #LionsInternational



About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and through grant support from our foundation, Lions tackle some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, both locally and globally. At Lions International, we serve a world in need. Learn more about us and our work at lionsclubs.org.





