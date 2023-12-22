Holiday Season Prize Draw by FBS and LCFC

Find the joint FBS and LCFC's Prize Draw post on Facebook , Instagram , or X (formerly Twitter);



, , or (formerly Twitter); Follow the link in the bio/post; and

Advertisement

Submit a completed entry form before the closing date below. Full terms and conditions apply (available in the entry form).



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2023 - FBS, a global trading platform, announces a merchandise prize draw in collaboration with Leicester City Football Club! The winter Holidays Prize Draw from LCFC and its Official Training Wear Partner, FBS, starts on 22 December 2023 on the brands’ social media, aiming to raise the spirits of their followers and spark joy before Christmas and New Year.To spice up the festive season,, each containing a 2023/2024 season shirt and a football signed by LCFC First Team players. The prize draw is open to everyone aged over 18. To enter:The prize draw opens on 22 December 2023 and closes at 09:00am GMT on 3 January 2024. During this period, participants are encouraged to engage in the FBS and LCFC's holiday excitement, following their official social media accounts and inviting friends and relatives to the contest.On 3 January 2024, 20 winners will be selected by a random computer draw. FBS will also congratulate the luckiest on the brand’s official Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts. The winning participants will additionally receive an email from LCFC with further details about their prize.This collaboration between FBS and LCFC serves as an expression of gratitude to their loyal followers and supporters, and a means to unite football fans and trading enthusiasts. FBS and LCFC wish all participants luck and look forward to welcoming the winners!Hashtag: #FBS #LCFC #football #giveaway #Christmas

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

Advertisement