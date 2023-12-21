. The aim of this workshop is to help participants start the year with a fresh and positive mindset.

This complimentary 90-minute workshop will be hosted by Ariel Lee & Chris Tracy, the founders of Kriya Lightning Foundation. No prior meditation experience is needed for this workshop and is open to all members of the public, whether they are beginners or experts in meditation.

Attendees of this workshop will learn how to achieve mental peace and clarity through step-by-step instructions. During the 90 minutes, participants will explore the theory of how inner peace works, and how to attain this through the Open Awareness technique developed by the founders of the Kriya Lightning Foundation. There will be a guided 45-minute session to practise this technique, which allows practitioners to let go of mental and emotional blocks and attachments. Participants will also be supported through a meditation to connect with their inner voice and discover their intentions for the upcoming year, before concluding the workshop with a relaxation exercise.

About The Kriya Lightning Foundation

The Kriya Lightning Foundation is a Hong Kong-based NGO dedicated to helping people around the world. What started as two people figuring out how to deal with stress and emotional discomfort 10 years ago evolved into a journey to share discoveries of original techniques such as Open Awareness, to help others find peace and happiness within themselves.





Kriya Lightning Foundation offers practical methods to train the mind and body to let go of attachments and resistances through meditative techniques. The techniques offered are a culmination of 10 years of refinement, designed with goals to help increase clarity and meet emotional challenges with proven results based on the testimonials from their community.





Giving To the Community

Providing help to others is something that has been at the very core of the Kriya Lightning Foundation from the very beginning. Everyone, no matter their background or financial situation, deserves access to tools that can help them find happiness. As an NGO dedicated to improving mental wellness, all workshops offered are free of charge and accessible to all.



For more information about the Kriya Lightning Foundation, please visit https://www.kriyalightningfoundation.org/

