Daiken Biomedical's Undenatured Type II Collagen Wins Two International Awards

With 52% of Hong Kong People Suffering from Joint or Knee Pain, Doctors Outline 4 Key Health Ingredients for Product Selection

UC2/UCII Collagen: Referred as "Undenatured Type II Collagen," UC2/UCII Collagen is a key ingredient for joint care, mainly extracted from chicken breast cartilage through a low-temperature process. Its unique extraction technique maintains the triple-helix structure of the protein, which is more biologically beneficial. Notably, a 2009 study published in 'Medical Sciences' revealed that a daily 40 mg supplement of UC2/UCII Collagen had double the efficacy compared to "1500 mg Glucosamine + 1200 mg Chondroitin".



Furthermore, Dr. An-Min Lynn reminds us that not all Undenatured Type II Collagen is UC2. UC2 is a patented Undenatured Type II Collagen developed by American manufacturer Lonza and recognised as a safe ingredient by the U.S. FDA. Therefore, when choosing UC2, it is essential to ensure it is the patented "UC-II® Undenatured Type II Collagen."



Hyaluronic Acid: Just as machines need lubricating oil to prevent rusting, hyaluronic acid serves as the lubricating oil for joints. Hyaluronic acid levels start to decrease after age 25, leaving only 25% by age 60. Therefore, hyaluronic acid is indispensable for maintaining joint lubrication and alleviating joint pain. Studies have confirmed that supplementing with 80 mg of patented Mobilee® Hyaluronic Acid can increase Hyaluronic Acid in joints by up to 134 times within 24 hours.



Curcumin: The protective power of curcumin is 1.6 times that of vitamin E, 2.33 times that of flavonoids, and 2.75 times that of vitamin C. Its effectiveness in joint care is similar to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, but with fewer side effects than medications, improving joint pain. However, not all curcumin is the same. Compared to ordinary lutein, which is quickly metabolised and excreted, patented MicroActive® Curcumin maintains stable concentrations in the body for a long time, with long-lasting absorption and enhanced health benefits.



MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): MSM is a naturally occurring compound found in fresh vegetables, meat, and dairy products and can also be supplemented through health products. Its main functions include relieving joint pain, reducing inflammation, and helping to alleviate pain, muscle damage, and oxidative stress after intense exercise. In Europe and the United States, it is commonly used for maintaining joint flexibility, but it is advisable to choose an MSM product that is generally recognised as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. FDA.

