HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - The Esports Advocate recently spoke to Smilegate Entertainment Global Operation Team Manager Seong Hoon Lee about the CrossFire global esports ecosystem and the city of Chengdu.From Nov.29 to Dec.10, The 2023 CrossFire Stars Grand Finals concluded in Chengdu Gaoxin Gymnasium, after witnessing one of the greatest competitions in CrossFire esports history. Vietnamese CrossFire team RANKING ESPORTS (RK) ended in fourth place at the CFS 2023 Grand Finals. RK took home $120K in prize money, a big share of $1.42M. During the quarterfinals, RK won CFPL's third seed XROCK in 3:2."I was an esports enthusiast when I was young in South Korea, and I'm a huge fan of StarCraft esports," Lee told TEA. "Smilegate is the developer and IP holder of CrossFire. Our role is to invest in and further develop the CrossFire central esports scene, including not just China, but also CrossFire professional competitions and events in Brazil, Vietnam, and the Philippines as well."Lee pointed out that 12 different international teams competed in CFS 2023 Grand Finals, including three Chinese teams (BaiSha Gaming, CHENGDU ALL GAMERS, and XROCK), two Egyptian teams (3BL Esports, Anubis Gaming), two Vietnamese teams (CaraHouse.2L and RANKING ESPORTS), two Brazilian teams (VINCIT Gaming and Imperial), a North American team (Kungarna), a European team (LCK), and a Philippines team (Pacific Macta).On Nov. 28, the Chengdu government hosted a press conference, the "Chengdu 2023-2024 World Esports Competitions Launch," alongside its iconic landmark Twin Towers. The government revealed that five global esports competitions, including CFS 2023 Grand Finals, Honor of Kings International Championship, and Naraka Bladepoint World Championship, would be hosted in Chengdu in December. The Chengdu Minister of Propaganda Department of Municipal Committee Gu Xuefu said at the conference that Chengdu aims to become the "Esports Cultural City" in China, and the Chengdu Gaoxin District expects to surpass ￥60B RMB ($8.36B) industrial scale."During CFS 2023 Grand Finals, Tencent and Smilegate partnered with the Chengdu ancient temple Wenshu Monastery, setting up a special booth inside the landmark location," Lee said. As one of the special brand activities of CFS 2023 Grand Finals and CFS teams, CF players and audiences could watch competitions at the booth and get merchandise.

