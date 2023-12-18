Advertisement

Established in 1969 by Master Lim Choon Huat, Chien Chi Tow began as a martial arts institute. Over the years, we observed and mastered the commonalities between the disciplines of martial arts and healing arts, allowing us to bridge the knowledge and skills of both. This paved the way for us to become a renowned TCM brand in Singapore, offering a comprehensive suite of holistic solutions, including Tui Na and Acupuncture treatments.A new brand, Madam Partum was born in 2017, drawing on the expertise of the existing Chien Chi Tow team, Yen relentlessly researched the TCM Tui Na techniques and herbal knowledge to provide a complete suite of products and services for mothers going through the perinatal journey. Madam Partum is currently the leading TCM Pre and Postpartum specialist care centre, helping mothers achieve a complete and wholesome recovery journey through their holistic programme and a full suite of complementing TCM herbal products.