Recommendations: French Feast with Premium Caviar, and A5 Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki

HONG KONG - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2023 - Steak House, a premium ingredients specialty store, is specially launching the "French Chef Gift Box" and "Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Sukiyaki Set". The sets include top-grade ingredients and condiments. There is no need to spend a lot of time preparing ingredients and cooking, and it is easy to get started with almost zero failure. You can become a chef in a high-end restaurant, bringing dual enjoyment of quality and flavor. In addition, there are more options available, including hot pot and barbecue sets, and Japanese direct-delivery party snacks.It includes many prestigious ingredients, such as LS12-year-old Sturgeon Caviar (10g), each bite is a supremely high-end taste experience. You can freely choose a protagonist-level meat: Australian Wagyu, New Zealand Lamb Rack or Spanish Pork Saddle, accompanied by four flavors of Yelo seasoning butter, which sublimates the meat's taste to another level. It also includes cooking instructions. Follow the steps, and anyone can become a chef.Learn more: https://www.steakhousehk.com/products/oui-chef-gift-box Featuring Japanese A5 grade Wagyu beef eye, paired with traditional wooden box packaging; ingredients include fresh Japanese scallops, Japanese eggs, snow crab claws, Japanese bamboo rings, shiitake mushrooms, and an abundance of vegetables and green onions, along with specially prepared sukiyaki sauce. Suitable for 2-3 people to share, it is the perfect choice for a warm family feast on Christmas Eve.Learn more: https://www.steakhousehk.com/products/sukiyaki-japan-a5-wagyu-set In addition to the high-end packages, Steak House also offers other barbecue and hotpot packages, suitable for friends who like different flavors. For example, they have the "Premium Wagyu Hotpot Package", "Japanese A5 Superior Wagyu Barbecue Package", and a variety of high-quality and value-for-money hotpot and barbecue ingredients. They also have a variety of Japanese snacks delivered directly from Japan. You can purchase these from their website, for a different flavor feast at your party.Steak House welcomes group business collaborations or franchise inquiries: https://www.steakhousehk.com/ Image Caption:Image 1: You don't need to be a master chef to cook a French feast, and pair it with precious caviar. It's a great value for money choice.Image 2: One price includes a variety of must-eat Sukiyaki ingredients, delivered directly to your doorstep, very convenient.Image 3: There are also a variety of popular barbecue and hotpot packages to choose from. Each piece of beef has evenly distributed marbling, with a rich aroma.Hashtag: #聖誕大餐 #聖誕Party #聖誕派對 #聖誕到會 #到會 #凍肉 #優質食材

Steak House牛扒屋優質食材專門店

We are a specialty store offering high-quality Wagyu, Steak, Yakiniku Beef, Sukiyaki, Whole Beef Cuts or Uncut Beef, Seafood, Hot Pot Ingredients, Desserts, Snacks and Drinks. We are also a specialty store for high-quality ingredients.



