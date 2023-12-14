Katy Perry. Courtesy of CAA.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 -According to VinFuture, the ceremony, under the resounding theme of "Boundless Unity," serves as the grand stage for unveiling the Laureates of the VinFuture Prize Season 3, whose technological breakthroughs were meticulously curated from a comprehensive pool of nearly 1,400 nominations spanning over 90 countries and territories worldwide.Beyond honoring outstanding innovation and recognizing distinguished international scientists, a notable focal point of the 2023 award ceremony - eagerly anticipated by global audiences - is the captivating performance by an internationally renowned singer. VinFuture has recently unveiled that the program for this year's Award Ceremony will showcase a performance by the globally acclaimed artist, Katy Perry.This will be Katy Perry's third visit to Vietnam; however, it will be her first time performing in the country as a singer. During her previous visits, she engaged in a forum in Ho Chi Minh City in 2015 and traveled to Ninh Thuan in 2016 while fulfilling her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.The event organizers have not revealed the specific songs that Katy Perry will perform during the award ceremony. However, they have indicated that the prevailing theme of her repertoire embodies a determined and resolute persona, consistently prepared to take on new challenges. Consequently, as a gesture of appreciation to scientists worldwide for their unwavering perseverance and uncelebrated contributions, VinFuture aspires that Katy Perry's performances at the award ceremony will stand as a tribute to the tireless efforts of scientists in advancing groundbreaking works and technologies that improve the lives of millions.As per VinFuture, the award ceremony encompasses distinctive art performances, fusing Eastern and Western music in a manner tailored to the occasion. Noteworthy Vietnamese artists, recipients of numerous prestigious international music awards, are set to participate, including conductor Dong Quang Vinh, the "Suc song moi" orchestra and cellist Phan Do Phuc, and Meritorious Artist and monochord artist Le Giang.The forthcoming 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony will be broadcasted live on Vietnam Television Station VTV1, available via livestream on the official Facebook and YouTube platforms of the VinFuture Foundation, as well as being featured on the website of TechNode Global.Prior to the award ceremony night, the "Science for Life" Symposia will be held on December 18th-19th, which includes four sessions with the topics: "Semiconductors Unleashed: The Backbone of Modern Innovation," "Advancing Precision Immunology Therapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders," "Sustainable Infrastructure and Green Transportation," and "Artificial Intelligence: Transformative Opportunities and Challenges."Wrapping up the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week is the grand finale: "A Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates," scheduled for December 21, 2023. Attendees can seize the morning session to personally connect with the esteemed 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates as they share the inspirational scientific research journey that led them to prestigious accolades. Later in the afternoon, the Laureates will deliver an enthralling presentation catered towards exceptional young scientists, gifted students, innovative businesses, and the startup community, all eager to implement groundbreaking scientific advancements into practical applications.Hashtag: #VinFuture

About the VinFuture Prize

The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation's core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.



The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.



In pursuit of its mission, the Foundation undertakes various activities. These include engaging in strategic grantmaking initiatives, fostering intellectual connections, and collaborating in the advancement of science and technology. Learn more at: https://vinfutureprize.org.





