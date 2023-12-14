Dr Christine Choi Yuk Lin, JP, Secretary for Education, HKSAR, officiated the grand opening of the “Learning and Teaching Expo 2023”, alongside other distinguished guests.

Artificial Intelligence in Learning and Teaching

Advertisement

On the first day of the expo, Professor Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design, UCL Knowledge Lab, University College London, the UK, Professor Dragan Gašević, Distinguished Professor of Learning Analytics; Director, Centre for Learning Analytics, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University, Australia will respectively discuss the opportunities and challenges that AI presents to education, as well as generative AI in learning and teaching.

On the second day, Professor Monica Lam, Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, Sequoia Capital Professor, Computer Science Department, Stanford University, USA; Faculty Director, Stanford Open Virtual Assistant Laboratory, USA and Professor Jason Lodge Associate Professor, School of Education; Deputy Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia will share how to cultivate students in the era of generative AI.

Greater Bay Area Innovation Education And Integration

The organiser has invited Professor Hu Weiping, Director, Key Laboratory of Modern Teaching Technology, Ministry of Education and Professor Lu Xiaozhong, Dean, Education Development Higher Research Institution of The Greater Bay Area, South China Normal University to share insights on how to cultivate national talent through technology.

Student Mental, Physical, and Whole Person Development

Ms Lillian Kiang, Chief Executive Officer, Bei Shan Tang Foundation, Ms Ruby Yong, Program Director, The D. H. Chen Foundation, Mr Kenny Cheung, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, The Yeh Family Philanthropy and Mr Clifford Chow, Vice President, Lee Hysan Foundation will join the session "Panel Discussion: Walking with Schools on their Well-Being Journey", discussing how to enhance students' sense of well-being and their socio-emotional learning, with the hope to promote the acquisition of knowledge and skills from an early age, fostering long-term health and well-being in schools.

The another session Student Empowerment Theatre will concentrate on fostering entrepreneurship and promoting service learning. Speakers will explore these subjects in an accessible manner, bringing fresh perspectives to inspire the audience.

Aerosim, a local startup that creates STEM curricula for professional aviation training in numerous institutions and schools;

UNA Technologies, offering AI-powered automatic grading to over 400 schools, enhancing teacher efficiency and delivering instant feedback to students.

Digixnode is providing innovative education models and high-quality WEB 3.0 technology STEAM program including Blockchain, Generative AI, Aeropsace's GBA Coding Competition.

Founded by graduates from Cambridge, HKU, and CUHK in 2021, Interleaf is an EdTech startup that leverages the power of AI and Technology to enhance education. They are one of the incubatees in Science Park operating on a SaaS business model.

i-Learner of Nebula Group has over 18 years of experience of providing top quality online learning programmes and small group language classes. Every year they serve nearly 200,000 users from 400 schools in Asia and beyond. Their aim is to provide affordable, quality education for all.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Hong Kong has established as an international education hub. The education sector is proactively reflecting on and planning for the future development of education. Innovative education has become a significant trend in the global education arena, offering new opportunities and challenges for the education of the future. Presented by Hong Kong Education City (EdCity), organised by Bailey Communications HK and supported by the Education Bureau, the Learning & Teaching Expo 2023 (LTE) celebrates its grand opening this morning at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.Themed "Shaping Education for a World of Change", the 13edition of LTE will take place from 13th to 15th December 2023 at Halls 3B-E of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year LTE makes it the largest showcase to date, bringing together 400 distinguished local and international experts, governmental representatives, and scholars to exchange ideas on a range of current education topics. The event will feature over 270 keynote presentations, open lessons, and seminars. Topics include artificial intelligence, educational development and collaboration in the Greater Bay Area, future talent cultivation, student development, mental and physical well-being, innovative learning, and digital skill development. Also on display will be over 520 exhibition booths, showcasing the latest global education trends innovative education resources and support.said: "This year's 'Learning and Teaching Expo' presents a diverse programme of keynotes and seminars, with the debut 'AI in Education Theatre' and 'Student Empowerment Theatre' emerging as this year's hottest topics in the education sector. 'The Student Empowerment Theatre' will put a spotlight on Education 4.0, inspiring students to recognise their distinctiveness and harness their strengths, interests, and learning styles. We aim to motivate educators to cultivate students' potential and share success stories in areas including service learning, career planning, innovation, 21st-century skills, and national identity—all critical to their personal growth. I encourage all attendees to reflect on these insights and apply them, to strengthen the resilience of our future generations. Together, we can establish a solid foundation for their advancement and usher in a brighter future."Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Expo,, said this year's Learning and Teaching Expo takes on the visionary theme of "Shaping Education for a World of Change". Among a range of captivating programmes and features, the AI in Education Theatre is a new dedicated platform where experts would explore topics related to generative AI, machine learning, AI literacy, and programming. The invaluable insights shared by the speakers in this theatre will undoubtedly inspire educators to remain at the vanguard of AI advancements and discover innovative ways to integrate them into their teaching. "Together, we can empower the young generation with the knowledge and skills essential for excelling in the future, thereby contributing to the betterment of the country and the world," she added.This edition of the expo brings together experienced scholars and educational practitioners from Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia to serve as keynote speakers. They will discuss with the education community the global trends in educational development, setting goals and directions for the future of learning and teaching. Popular topics include artificial intelligence (AI) in education.The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area brings various educational opportunities, and another key focus of this Expo is "Greater Bay Area Innovation Education".Meanwhile, Professor John Chi Kin Lee, Chair Professor of Curriculum and Instruction and UNESCO Chair in Regional Education Development and Lifelong Learning, The Education University of Hong Kong, Professor Wang Su, Former Director, Institute of International and Comparative Education; Former Director, Research Center for STEM Education, National Institute of Education Sciences along with other scholars, will discuss innovation in education in the Greater Bay Area. The speakers unanimously agree on the immense potential of learning and teaching in the Greater Bay Area, emphasising that equipping students from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao with knowledge in innovation and technology development will help foster the integration of tech talents across these regions.Following the return to normalcy, students are facing numerous challenges.This edition of the expo continues to offer popular exhibits and exciting activities that provide more diverse and rich content, including: "Innovation Classroom", which invites local and international education experts to conduct open lessons, allowing participants to experience innovative teaching models across different subjects; "Future Learning Theatre" discusses the application of technology in teaching across various disciplines; "K12 Theatre" invites seasoned educators to share strategies for outstanding teaching and experience; "Early Childhood Education Theatre" where experts analyse concrete plans for promoting the whole person development of young children.To promote the outcomes of innovative technology education, "InnoSTEMer" holds multiple STEM sharing sessions and projects dissemination, allowing students to showcase their creativity. During the media tour, Lok Sin Tong Wong Chung Ming Secondary School presented their [Biodiversity x Design] Otter Spraint Floating Platform Design Project, which offers effective wetland conservation solutions informed by local otter habitats. Meanwhile, CUHK FAA Thomas Cheung Secondary School showcased their Airport Vanguard project, employing AI and IoT to innovate beyond conventional methods, detecting and repelling birds that hinder visibility from the airport tower, highlighting the students' creative spirits.Additionally, featured exhibitors include:, said, "The 2023 edition of the Learning & Teaching Expo (LTE) will be the largest and most comprehensive educational products and services expo that Hong Kong has ever hosted. Featuring over 520 exhibition booths, LTE will showcase a wide range of innovative educational resources from around the world including the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Science and STEAM Education, Digital Learning resources and much more. As the largest education expo in Asia Pacific, LTE is the perfect platform for the teaching community to come together to explore the latest products and services and hear the latest ideas from around the world to improve learning and teaching in Hong Kong and the region. We expect that over 15,000 educators will come and visit the show this year to understand the latest education trends as LTE helps to Shape Education for a World of Change!"For more details of LTE 2023, please visit https://lte2023.jemexonline.com/ Hashtag: #LTE2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Education City

Hong Kong Education City (EdCity) provides a one-stop professional education portal (EdCity.hk) with information, resources, interactive communities and online services. With the vision of 'Actualising Future Ready Education', EdCity continuously develops and introduces new services since its establishment, and endeavours to promote and provide all-round support to all schools in Hong Kong to adopt eLearning and innovative education.



Advertisement

About Bailey Communications Hong Kong

Bailey Communications HK is a full service professional exhibition and event organiser based in Hong Kong. The focus of Bailey Communications HK is on developing quality events for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on how technology can assist in matching buyers and sellers so that real business objectives are met; Bailey Communications HK build smart events designed for the future.

