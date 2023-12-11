World premiere in the Jungfrau region (Switzerland)

Ricola Karaoke Gondola in Grindelwald/Switzerland, Outside view, may be used for media purposes

Ricola Karaoke Gondola in Grindelwald/Switzerland, Inside view, may be used for media purposes

LAUFEN/GRINDELWALD - Newsaktuell - 11 December 2023 -In collaboration with the Männlichen cable car, Ricola has transformed two cabins into the Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas. Guests immerse themselves in a unique karaoke feeling amid the impressive Swiss mountain landscape. Guests can choose from the greatest music hits of all time and sing along with fellow cabin guests. To enhance their singing experience and unlock their full vocal potential, guests can enjoy Ricola herb drops."Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," or, perfect for the Christmas season, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You": 36 music hits are available for selection. The desired song is chosen through the built-in screen, and two microphones ensure a melodious ride.The Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas rotate throughout the entire winter season on the Grindelwald-Männlichen route. Each karaoke gondola accommodates eight people, and the ride lasts for 20 minutes. Guests of the Ricola Karaoke-Gondola can capture their unique experience with a photo from the built-in camera and share it with friends.Hashtag: #Ricola

