No.

Category

Winning team

Project

1

TECHNOLOGY - Artificial Intelligence of the Year

Wizpresso

Wizpresso Factify

2

TECHNOLOGY - Business Data Analytics of the Year

Maphive Technology Limited / Spatial Data Office, Development Bureau / Energizing Kowloon East Office, Development Bureau

Smart Navigation Tool for The Visually Impaired/People In Need

3

BUSINESS SERVICES - Professional Solutions

Talentlabs Limited

TalentLabs Fullstack Tech Career Platform

4

INCLUSION AND COMMUNITY - Health & Wellbeing (Group B)

Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital

3D Printing for High Risk Medical Procedure Teaching, Training, and Simulation

5

INDUSTRIAL - Resources, Energy & Utilities/Supply Chain Logistics/Sustainability & Environment

Albacastor Technology Limited

UVent Smart Ventilation System

6

START-UP OF THE YEAR

NUT Limited

HashNut

7

STUDENT - Tertiary Student Project (Group A)

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Sha Tin)

Dokodemo Call



No.

Category

Winning team

Project

4

CONSUMER -Marketplaces/Media & Entertainment/Tourism & Hospitality

KellyJohn Studio Limited

Innovation virtual sport technology platform

5

INCLUSION AND COMMUNITY - Health & Wellbeing (Group A)

AI Guided Limited

AI smart belt for guiding the visually impaired

6

INCLUSION AND COMMUNITY - Health & Wellbeing (Group B)

Dai3mimi Health-Tech Limited

Dai3mimi

7

PUBLIC SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT - Digital Government/Government & Citizen Services

Hospital Authority

Hospital Command Centre

8

PUBLIC SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT - Digital Government/Government & Citizen Services

Airport Authority Hong Kong & Immigration Department of HKSARG

Flight Token Jounery

10

STUDENT - Senior Student

Wah Yan College, Kowloon

DriveFit

11

STUDENT - Senior Student

St. Louis School

Medical Intelligent Aid

12

STUDENT - Junior Student (Group A)

C.C.C Heep Woh Primary School (Cheung Sha Wan)

Intelligent Paper Sorter

13

STUDENT - Tertiary Student Project (Group B)

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi)

Rehab-KG: Knowledge-Graph (KG) AI Rehabilitation Support Platform



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2023 - Hong Kong tech enterprises and students have triumphed again at the prestigious Asia Pacific Information and Communications Technology Alliance Awards 2023 (APICTA 2023), outplaying the fierce competition of over 250 entries from 16 member economies. In total, Hong Kong entries clinched 7 Winner Awards and 13 Merit Honours for the outstanding contribution that they made across different segments of the industry. The proud tradition of being the most awarded economy among the members has continued and a records breaking success for Hong Kong, reaffirming Hong Kong's standing as a major ICT technology centre in the Asia Pacific region.Hong Kong winners and merit awardees in APICTA 2023 are listed as follows:Widely known as the "Oscars of the Technology Industry" in the Asia Pacific region, APICTA 2023 concluded with a grand awards presentation ceremony, which was graced by HKSAR government officials, including the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Prof Dong Sun, JP, and the Government Chief Information Officer, Ir Tony Wong, JP.In his remarks, Professor Sun congratulated all winning teams at the awards presentation ceremony and applauded their outstanding achievements, which inspired the ICT innovators across the Asia Pacific region, saying, "The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government values the contributions of talent with diverse backgrounds and expertise, and will pursue the prevailing strategy of attracting and retaining talent with a view to nurturing an even more vibrant and thriving I&T ecosystem."Dr Rocky Cheng, President, Hong Kong Computer Society and Advisor to the event's Organising Committee, congratulated all award winners, saying: "Over the past few days, participants from member economies have all showcased the highest level of ICT innovation across the Asia-Pacific region before the judges. Their exceptional creativity and effort to improve the future through technology have truly earned them well-deserved recognition. On behalf of the Hong Kong Computer Society, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners."Mr Fulvio Inserra, Chair of APICTA, also spoke at the occasion, saying: "Hong Kong has once again shown its professionalism and commitment to APICTA and the promotion of innovation across the region. The level of entries also reflected these same attributes and the APICTA family is once again very proud and thankful to all those involved in 2023 – Delegates, Judges, Sponsors and Organisers".The 2023 edition of APICTA was joined by over 250 contestants from the 16 member economies of the Alliance. Head judges finalised the list of winners based on the delegates' presentations that outlined innovative and practical solutions to the judging panels over the past two days. The judging panel comprised ICT experts from member economies which ensured a fair and impartial assessment and enhanced the credibility of the results.Alliance members take turns to host the awards each year. APICTA 2024 will be hosted by Brunei.For more details about award winners, please visit www.apicta.org Hashtag: #HongKongComputerSociety

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Asia Pacific Information and Communications Technology Alliance (APICTA) Awards

APICTA Awards is an annual flagship event of the ICT industry in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in 2001 by Malaysia, it has become a renowned international awards programme today. APICTA aims to recognise organisations and individuals in the Asia Pacific region who have made a significant contribution to the ICT industry; increase ICT awareness in the community; stimulate ICT innovation; provide opportunities for business matching between IT innovators and investors; and facilitate technology transfer and application.



APICTA is represented by 16 economies across the Asia Pacific region. These member economies take turns hosting the annual awards each year, which is won through a bidding process.



For more information, please visit www.apicta.org.



Since APICTA was established in 2001, the Hong Kong Computer Society, as a well-established ICT professional association of its kind with an in-depth understanding of local ICT industry development, has been responsible, as a founding Executive Committee Member, for nominating Hong Kong's ICT talents to participate in the event.



About the Hong Kong Computer Society (HKCS)

Founded in 1970, the Hong Kong Computer Society (HKCS) is a recognised non-profit professional organisation focused on developing Hong Kong's Information Technology (IT) profession and industry. Their members come from a broad spectrum of Hong Kong's IT community, from corporations to like-minded individuals, all coming together to raise the profile and standards of the IT profession and industry. As a well-established IT professional body, the Society is committed to professional and industry development as well as community services to ensure the IT sector continues to make a positive impact on peoples' lives with three main goals, namely, 1) talent cultivation and professional development, 2) industry development and collaboration, and 3) the effective use of IT in our community. For more details, please visit http://www.hkcs.org.hk.



About the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer of the Government of the HKSAR

Headed by the Government Chief Information Officer (GCIO), the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) is responsible for formulating information technology (IT) strategies, programmes and measures, in addition to providing IT services and support within the Government to help sustain Hong Kong's position as Asia's leading digital city.



The OGCIO ensures that the Government provides the public with information and services they need in an efficient and convenient manner by using IT appropriately, and supports bureaux/departments to make best use of IT to achieve their policy objectives.



The OGCIO supports the development of community-wide information technology infrastructure and setting of technical and professional standards so as to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a world digital city and make Hong Kong a well-known smart city.



For more details, please visit https://www.ogcio.gov.hk/.



