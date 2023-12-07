Seamless integration of AI capabilities with cloud infrastructure will be offered across Australia, Singapore, and wider APAC region.

Mr Mark Micallef, Managing Director, Google Cloud, Southeast Asia, and Mr Ng Kuo Pin, CEO, NCS, at NCS-Google Cloud Strategic Partnership Launch

SINGAPORE AND MELBOURNE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - NCS and Google Cloud announced today their strategic partnership to accelerate AI-led transformation for public and private sector organisations across Singapore, Australia, and the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region.NCS has also integrated its Google Cloud expertise across its service offerings and teams. This enables APAC clients to harness AI and cloud technologies to transform and innovate at greater speed and scale. Clients can tap into NCS' extensive experience and capabilities and its 100-strong APAC Google Cloud team to confidently navigate the full spectrum of innovation, security, and AI transformation.The strategic partnership, led by Tom Bernadou as the Global Google Alliance Lead at NCS, marks a new milestone in the collaboration between the two enterprises. Organisations will now be able to accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities alongside NCS' end-to-end services, bridging the gap between AI and cloud technologies. The integrated offering will help businesses unlock new opportunities, improve operations, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. They will also be able to deploy AI capabilities for data-driven decision making, with cloud providing the infrastructure to support AI applications at scale., "We are seeing a revolution in digital experiences and innovation led by the convergence of AI with cloud computing. By combining NCS' end-to-end system integration expertise with Google Cloud's trusted AI and cloud technologies, we are empowering our clients to harness the transformative potential of AI and cloud. Together, we will co-create the next generation of resilient and secure AI-powered applications that our clients need to advance their businesses and the communities they serve. Our partnership with Google Cloud will not only accelerate innovation and expedite time-to-market but also enable our clients to leverage the growth of AI in the APAC region.""Google Cloud is committed to providing the industry's most open cloud, as well as enterprise-grade data management and AI development platforms, to help customers accelerate their digital transformation,". "Through our collaboration with NCS, organisations can take advantage of Google Cloud infrastructure and services to power new capabilities that can improve operations and create real-world value."NCS is a Premier partner for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspaces, offering clients a range of services from Data Analytics to Infrastructure and Cyber across the Google suite, including Google Cloud, Workspace, Maps, and Mandiant. Supporting this Premier status are Partner Specialisations in Infrastructure Services, Data Analytics Services, and 15 Partner Expertise including retail, healthcare, education, and financial services.Earlier in September, NCS had announced a partnership with leading cybersecurity specialist, Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud. The combined offering, experience and deep capabilities enable organisations to tap into an intelligence-led approach to cybersecurity, supported by end-to-end applications and infrastructure services delivered by NCS. The partnership also enables clients to take advantage of a single point of contact and accountability, thereby accelerating resilience for organisations.NCS has also invested in Google Cloud training for over 200 personnel as Google Cloud Certified Professionals, including professional-level certifications in Data Engineering and Cloud Architecture. This is in addition to NCS' 100-strong APAC Google Cloud team.In the 2023–2024 IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Cloud Professional Services, NCS is positioned in the Leaders category. As part of its cloud services portfolio, NCS provides a full spectrum of services across strategy, advisory & design, and FinOps; design and build; implementation services, migration services; AI-led innovation services; and managed servicesHashtag: #NCS

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with a presence in Asia Pacific and partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 12,000-strong team across 58 specialisations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in application, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation.

